MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab at the ASH Virtual Annual Meeting and Exposition

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) today announced that multiple abstracts regarding the company's proprietary key asset tafasitamab have been accepted for poster presentations and online publication at the upcoming 62nd ASH Virtual Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 05-December 08, 2020. Tafasitamab is MorphoSys' CD19-directed antibody which was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

"We are pleased that pre-clinical data from MorphoSys' research department as well as clinical data from trials investigating our proprietary antibody tafasitamab were selected for presentation at the upcoming virtual ASH Meeting and Exposition," commented Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer at MorphoSys. "Our seven accepted abstracts provide insights into our scientific and clinical activities to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab in B-cell lymphoma. They highlight our commitment to unlock the full potential of tafasitamab and continue to broaden the development of our key asset as a therapeutic option for patients with high unmet medical needs."