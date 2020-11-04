 

New Jersey Resources to Host Virtual Analyst Day and Announces Year-End Fiscal 2020 Earnings Date

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced the company will host a virtual Analyst Day on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. NJR’s senior leadership team will discuss the company’s strategic value proposition and long-term financial growth targets, as well as its year-end fiscal 2020 earnings results.

Scheduled speakers include:

  • Steve Westhoven, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Patrick Migliaccio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  • Amy Cradic, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Non-Utility Businesses, Strategy and External Affairs
  • Mark Kahrer, Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Marketing and Energy Efficiency
  • Mark Valori, Vice President, Clean Energy Ventures
  • John Bremner, Vice President, Midstream
  • Tim Shea, Vice President, Energy Services

The video webcast of the event, including a question and answer session, will be broadcast via the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.njresources.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. For those unable to listen to the broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project and The Sunlight Advantage. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.

“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

