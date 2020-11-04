 

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Investors of Important December 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – RCL

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 23:23  |  43   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 7, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Royal Caribbean investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Royal Caribbean class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1966.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean’s decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and procedures to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 on its cruise ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively insignificant; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were strong with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing material declines in bookings globally due to customer concerns over COVID-19. Additionally, regarding safety procedures, Royal Caribbean: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented rigorous safety protocols; (2) stated such protocols were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate protocols that would foster the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 7, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1966.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (doing business Royal Caribbean Group) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Royal Caribbean Cruises
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Investors of Important December 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – RCL Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 7, 2020 lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
ADC Therapeutics Announces Eight Presentations on Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug ...
Victory Capital to Acquire THB Asset Management
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Dow Jones, Martin Marietta Materials, Alibaba, PayPal, Palantir, Canpoy Growth, Aphria, Nio, Li Auto, Royal Caribbean, Wayfair, Clorox - US-Markt
22.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
20.10.20
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
20.10.20
RCL Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020
16.10.20
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $250K to Contact Firm – RCL
16.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Investors
15.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Investors
15.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Behalf of Investors
14.10.20
Marktüberblick: Gold, Apple, Citigroup, Loop Industries, Royal Caribbean, Peloton, Delta Air Lines, Canopy Growth, ASML, Bayer, Covestro, MorphoSys
12.10.20
RCL ALERT: Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Certain Affiliates

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
205
Royal Caribbean Cruises