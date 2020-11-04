 

TriState Capital Declares Quarterly Dividends on Perpetual Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 23:48  |  61   |   |   

The Board of Directors of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) declared quarterly cash dividends on the company’s outstanding non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock.

A dividend of $0.421875 per depositary share of Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCAP) is payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

A dividend of $0.3984375 per depositary share of Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: TSCBP) is payable on January 4, 2021 to holders of record as of December 15, 2020.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.41 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.65 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

21.10.20
TriState Capital’s Third Quarter Results Include Robust Growth Across All Three of Its Business Lines With Strong Credit Metrics and Deferral Trends
12.10.20
TriState Capital Signs a Definitive Agreement for $105 Million in New Capital to Fund the Company’s High-Growth Strategy for Its Financial Services Businesses