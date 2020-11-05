 

HNI Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 30.5 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

