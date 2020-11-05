 

Voters in Garden City Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Sewer Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 00:09  |  55   |   |   

On Tuesday residents in Garden City voted for Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and sewer service.

“We are pleased voters recognized the outstanding service and high-quality water we provide to our existing customers, and we look forward to becoming part of the Garden City community,” said Deborah Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “Water and sewer is all we do, and residents in Garden City will now join the approximately 1.5 million Missourians that receive clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and sewer service provided by Missouri American Water’s professional team of experts.”

More than 86% of voters in Garden City supported the Proposition S ballot measure. Official results are expected in the next two weeks.

“I am confident our residents made the right choice for Garden City,” said Mayor Marc Walton. “Missouri American Water is going to make the needed investments in our water and sewer systems, which will bring them into compliance. This will allow us as a city to focus on other priorities and on the future of our community.”

Missouri American Water has committed to making water and sewer system investments to improve water quality and maintain regulatory compliance.

“Garden City is like many communities across the country facing water and sewer challenges, and we have the resources and expertise to make the critical investments while keeping rates low,” said Matt Barnhart, senior operations manager for Missouri American Water. “We are proud to be able to provide such exceptional value to our customers.”

Missouri American Water will add 655 water customer connections and 611 sewer customer connections in Garden City, pending approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission.

About Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voters in Garden City Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Sewer Service On Tuesday residents in Garden City voted for Missouri American Water to become their trusted provider of water and sewer service. “We are pleased voters recognized the outstanding service and high-quality water we provide to our existing customers, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
ADC Therapeutics Announces Eight Presentations on Data from its Next-Generation Antibody Drug ...
Natixis Closes “Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility” Exchange Traded Fund (NYSE: MVIN)
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
American Water Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
Illinois American Water Replacing Over 6,000 Feet of Water Main in Centreville Water Distribution System
30.10.20
Clever investieren: Hier kommen zwei amerikanische Wasserversorger zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen!
30.10.20
Warum risikoarme Aktien hohe Belohnungen bringen können
29.10.20
Illinois American Water Installing Ultraviolet Disinfection at Alton Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $4.5 million Supports Safe Drinking Water
28.10.20
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities
28.10.20
Pennsylvania American Water Awards $140,000 to Local Fire Departments
26.10.20
American Water Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.10.20
New Jersey American Water Completes Acquisition of Long Hill Township Sewer System
22.10.20
American Water’s 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020