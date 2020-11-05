Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The report is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.hofreco.com/docs under SEC Filings.

“As a multi-dimensional sports and entertainment company, we are pleased with the progress we’ve achieved during our first quarter as a public company against our long term strategic goals. We started to create assets for our first themed destination in Canton, Ohio by breaking ground on the Constellation Center for Excellence and completing the renovation on the DoubleTree, which we expect to open in the next couple of weeks. In addition, we entered partnerships with Shula’s Steakhouse and Top Golf to be part of the destination. On the media and gaming verticals, we launched the NFL Alumni Academy and announced the brand for our new fantasy football league, called the Hall of Fantasy League, which looks to redefine fantasy football with the launch of the league for the 2021 NFL season,” commented Mike Crawford, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to remain excited about the long range opportunities in front of us to leverage the power of professional football and create multiple business verticals across an integrated platform and the entire team remains committed to making this company as successful as it can possibly be for the long, long-term,” added Mr. Crawford.

The Company is an early stage development company that has invested approximately $250 million to fund development, including $16 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company began the third quarter on July 1, 2020 by consummating its business combination with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. and commencing its next phase of development as a public company. Since the close of the transaction, during the quarter the Company has executed on the following: