 

U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of Accurate Mass-Scale Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 00:17  |  61   |   |   

- Offered with 100 percent sensitivity[i] with samples with a PCR Cycle Threshold (CT) of  less than 34, Ortho's test may be better able to identify individuals with COVID-19 who are infectious compared to PCR

- Ortho's new SARS-CoV-2 antigen test is the latest addition to the company's COVID-19 solutions, which include two COVID-19 antibody tests, Total and IgG—both of which have CE Mark and FDA Emergency Use Authorization

RARITAN, N.J., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company's Emergency Use Notification (EUN) for the new VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test, designed to detect active SARS-CoV-2 infection. On October 23, 2020, Ortho submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to the FDA and achieved CE Mark, allowing test distribution throughout the European Union (EU).

With high sensitivity and specificity,ii Ortho's SARS-CoV-2 antigen test offers exceptional utility for mass-scale testing where appropriate. Ortho's test is a viable alternative to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for individuals with known or suspected exposure to SARS-CoV-2 or who are displaying symptoms suggestive of viral infection. Studies iii,iv showed that samples with PCR cycle threshold (CT— a measure of viral load) levels at 30 - 33 or greater carry little to no live virus, suggesting these patients may no longer be infectious. Compared to PCR, Ortho's test may be better able to identify individuals with COVID-19 who are infectious because the test is offered with 100 percent sensitivity with samples with a CT count of less than 34. 

"At Ortho, we never stop innovating. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the globe, Ortho is working to bring to market COVID-19 solutions that help labs meet an ever-growing testing demand and best serve their communities with high-quality, accurate, cost-effective tests that run at high volumes," said Chris Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

According to Smith, the VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is the latest addition to Ortho's COVID-19 testing solutions. Ortho also manufactures two COVID-19 antibody tests—Total and IgG—which were granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA in April and achieved CE Mark in May. Millions of COVID-19 tests per day can be processed through the more than 5,600 Ortho immunodiagnostic systems currently in operation worldwide.

