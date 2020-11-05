American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on November 4, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on November 27, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

“We are pleased with the transition to the 2020-2021 Academic Year as the resiliency of ACC and the broader modern student housing industry has once again been demonstrated, even amid the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. “While the global pandemic has temporarily impacted our financial results and caused our dividend payout ratios to exceed historically targeted levels, we believe we are on a path to normalcy, both operationally and financially, which will naturally return the company’s payout ratios to targeted levels. In the interim, our strong liquidity position and the long-term stability of our operating performance has provided the Board of Directors the confidence that the company can safely absorb the short-term disruption to cash flows and still meet all of its capital needs while maintaining our dividend at current levels.”