 

L.B. Foster Company to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2020

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that Robert Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Kempton, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, will present virtually at three upcoming investor conferences during the month of November: a Singular Research call, the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference, and the Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference.

The Company’s presentation for the Singular Research call will begin at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The Company’s presentation for the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference will begin at 10:15 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The Company’s pre-recorded presentation for the Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS Conference will be made available for on demand review beginning 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 18. 2020.

All live webcasts, presentation slides, and replays will be available online. Webcast registration links and presentation slides will be made available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page. The Singular Research client call replay will be available for 30 days, the Baird Global Industrial Conference replay will be available for 1 year, and the Three Part Advisors Southwest IDEAS conference replay will be available for 90 days.

About L.B. Foster Company
L.B. Foster is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Listwak
(412) 928-3417
investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company
415 Holiday Drive
Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15220


