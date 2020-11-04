Probe Metals Announces $10 Million Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE METALS INC. (TSX-V: PRB) ( “ Probe ” or the “ Company ” ) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement consisting of 2,500,000 flow-through units of the Company (“ FT Units ”) at a price of C$2.80 per FT Unit and 1,900,000 hard dollar units of the Company (“ Hard Units ” ) at a price of C$1.60 per Hard Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,040,000 (the “ Financing ”).

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Each FT Unit and each Hard Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years from the closing of the Offering (the “Closing”) at a price of C$2.10.

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used to fund exploration on Probe's projects in Québec and for working capital purposes. The Company has agreed to incur and renounce in favour of the subscribers for the Flow-Through Units “Canadian exploration expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) in an amount equal to the subscription price for the Flow-Through Units.

The closing of the Financing is expected to occur on or about November 25, 2020 and is subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The securities to be issued under the Financing will have a hold period of four months and one day from closing.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Probe Metals:

Probe Metals Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the Val-d’Or East Gold Project, Quebec. The Company is well-funded and controls a strategic land package of approximately 1,550-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Quebec. The Company was formed as a result of the sale of Probe Mines Limited to Goldcorp Inc. in March 2015. Newmont Corporation currently owns approximately 12% of the Company.