AKVA group ASA Buyback of own shares
On 4 November 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 5,035 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 69.89.
Following this transaction, the Company holds 273,475 of its own shares.
Dated: 4 November 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
