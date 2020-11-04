Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Third Quarter

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Normalized FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $54.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.

Collected over 99% of third quarter rent

Collected over 96% of scheduled third quarter deferred rent payments

Less than $100,000 of rent deferrals granted in the third quarter

$6.0 million repaid out of $7.2 million of cumulative deferrals granted

Salient highlights for the third quarter include:

Normalized FFO per share of $0.41 compared to $0.40 in third quarter of 2019.

Same store cash NOI for the third quarter increased 2.4% over the third quarter of 2019. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, same store cash NOI grew 1.9%.

Predictive growth measures in the same store multi-tenant portfolio include: Average in-place rent increases of 2.90% Future annual contractual increases of 3.04% for leases commencing in the quarter Weighted average cash leasing spreads of 4.5% on 516,000 square feet renewed: 23% (<0% spread) 15% (0-3%) 31% (3-4%) 31% (>4%) Tenant retention of 85.1%

Portfolio leasing activity in the third quarter totaled 816,000 square feet related to 194 leases: 670,000 square feet of renewals 146,000 square feet of new and expansion leases

Since the end of the second quarter, the Company acquired seven medical office buildings for $117.1 million totaling 267,000 square feet. Acquisitions included: In San Diego, a 46,000 square foot building adjacent to A rated Palomar Health's Poway Hospital for $16.7 million. In Los Angeles, a 50,000 square foot building for $35.0 million. The property is located adjacent to Huntington Hospital, which is currently under a definitive agreement to join Aa3 rated Cedars-Sinai Health System. The Company owns two other properties adjacent to this campus. In Seattle, a 21,000 square foot building adjacent to AA- rated MultiCare Health System's Allenmore Hospital for $11.0 million. The Company owns three additional properties on or adjacent to this campus. In Atlanta, a 48,000 square foot building adjacent to A rated Wellstar Health System's Kennestone Hospital for $20.5 million. The Company owns four additional properties on or adjacent to this campus. In Houston, a 40,000 square foot building adjacent to A+ rated Memorial Hermann's Woodlands Medical Center for $11.0 million. The Company owns four additional properties adjacent to this campus. In Los Angeles, a 24,000 square foot building adjacent to AA- rated Providence St. Joseph Health's Orange Hospital for $14.0 million. In Colorado Springs, a 37,000 square foot off campus building near BBB+ rated CommonSpirit Health's St. Francis Medical Center for $8.9 million. The property is located immediately adjacent to a medical office building acquired by the Company in March 2020.

In addition, the Company is under contract to purchase 12 properties for $276 million expected to close by year-end, or shortly thereafter, and subject to customary closing conditions.

Since the end of the second quarter, dispositions totaled $249.4 million including two single-tenant properties totaling 386,000 square feet for $244.5 million to Mercy, and one building totaling 26,000 square feet located in Miami.

The Company currently has approximately 3.6 million shares to be settled through forward equity contracts at a weighted average price per share of $31.30. The Company expects gross proceeds of approximately $112 million, before cost of borrowing under the forward contracts.

As of September 30, the Company had cash of $183 million and $700 million available on its revolver.

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA decreased to 4.8 times at the end of the quarter.

On October 2, the Company issued $300 million of senior notes due March 2031 with a coupon rate of 2.05%. The Company also called its $250 million, 3.75% senior notes due 2023, which were redeemed on October 19, 2020.

A dividend of $0.30 per share was declared for the third quarter, which equaled 88.1% of FAD. On a trailing twelve months basis, dividends paid equaled 92.2% of FAD.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Additional information regarding the Company, including this quarter's operations, can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com. Please contact the Company at 615.269.8175 to request a printed copy of this information.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors," and in the Company's quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020 and other risks described from time to time thereafter in the Company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures in this release is included herein.





Consolidated Balance Sheets 1 DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





ASSETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

DECEMBER 31, 2019

Real estate properties Land $330,840 $289,751 Buildings, improvements and lease intangibles 4,014,740 3,986,326 Personal property 10,962 10,538 Construction in progress — 48,731 Land held for development 24,647 24,647 Total real estate properties 4,381,189 4,359,993 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,198,444 ) (1,121,102 ) Total real estate properties, net 3,182,745 3,238,891 Cash and cash equivalents 121,992 657 Restricted cash 60,644 — Assets held for sale, net 20,051 37 Operating lease right-of-use assets 123,807 126,177 Financing lease right-of-use assets 19,776 12,667 Other assets, net 182,436 185,426 Total assets $3,711,451 $3,563,855 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

DECEMBER 31, 2019

Liabilities Notes and bonds payable $1,554,395 $1,414,069 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 79,528 78,517 Liabilities of properties held for sale 548 145 Operating lease liabilities 91,466 91,574 Financing lease liabilities 18,697 18,037 Other liabilities 66,442 61,504 Total liabilities 1,811,076 1,663,846 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 136,054 and 134,706 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,361 1,347 Additional paid-in capital 3,532,130 3,485,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,267 ) (6,175 ) Cumulative net income attributable to common stockholders 1,215,362 1,127,304 Cumulative dividends (2,829,211 ) (2,707,470 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,900,375 1,900,009 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $3,711,451 $3,563,855

The Consolidated Balance Sheets do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income 1 DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA





THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rental income 2 $123,384 $117,740 $368,385 $342,787 Other operating 1,868 2,059 5,364 5,987 125,252 119,799 373,749 348,774 Expenses Property operating 50,171 46,777 146,305 133,790 General and administrative 7,299 10,802 23,498 27,157 Acquisition and pursuit costs 440 501 1,621 1,227 Depreciation and amortization 47,143 45,137 142,331 131,725 105,053 103,217 313,755 293,899 Other income (expense) Gain on sales of real estate assets 2,177 200 70,395 5,065 Interest expense (14,154 ) (14,181 ) (42,556 ) (41,619 ) Impairment of real estate assets — — — (5,610 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 8 — 225 (736 ) (11,969 ) (13,981 ) 28,064 (42,900 ) Net Income $8,230 $2,601 $88,058 $11,975 Basic earnings per common share - Net income $0.06 $0.02 $0.65 $0.08 Diluted earnings per common share - Net income $0.06 $0.02 $0.65 $0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 134,309 128,090 133,662 126,571 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 134,357 128,169 133,736 126,657

1 The Consolidated Statements of Income do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America for complete financial statements.

2 Beginning in the first quarter of 2019 with the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, bad debts, net of recoveries associated with lease revenue was recorded within rental income.





Reconciliation of FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED





THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $8,230 $2,601 $88,058 $11,975 Gain on sales of real estate assets (2,177 ) (200 ) (70,395 ) (5,065 ) Impairment of real estate asset — — — 5,610 Real estate depreciation and amortization 48,295 45,926 145,564 133,993 Funds from operations (FFO) $54,348 $48,327 $163,227 $146,513 Acquisition and pursuit costs 1 440 501 1,621 1,227 Lease intangible amortization 2 (35 ) 5 694 143 Accelerated Stock Awards 3 — 2,854 — 2,854 Debt financing costs — — — 760 Normalized FFO $54,753 $51,687 $165,542 $151,497 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 785 838 2,430 2,430 Non-cash interest expense amortization 4 934 727 2,715 2,136 Provision for bad debt, net (144 ) (32 ) 718 43 Straight-line rent income, net (535 ) (379 ) (1,577 ) (650 ) Stock-based compensation 2,445 2,375 7,449 7,386 Normalized FFO adjusted for non-cash items 58,238 55,216 177,277 162,842 2nd generation TI (5,323 ) (6,114 ) (17,368 ) (16,564 ) Leasing commissions paid (1,999 ) (2,697 ) (7,081 ) (6,359 ) Capital additions (4,580 ) (3,543 ) (12,827 ) (11,998 ) Funds available for distribution (FAD) $46,336 $42,862 $140,001 $127,921 FFO per common share - diluted $0.40 $0.37 $1.21 $1.15 Normalized FFO per common share - diluted $0.41 $0.40 $1.23 $1.19 FFO weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 5 135,159 129,015 134,537 127,424

1 Acquisition and pursuit costs include third party and travel costs related to the pursuit of acquisitions and developments.

2 The Company adopted the 2018 NAREIT FFO White Paper Restatement during the first quarter of 2019. This amended definition specifically includes the impact of acquisition related market lease intangible amortization in the calculation of NAREIT FFO. The Company historically included this amortization in the real estate depreciation and amortization line item which is added back in the calculation of NAREIT FFO. Prior periods were not restated for the adoption.

3 The Company's former Executive Chairman, David R. Emery, died on September 30, 2019 resulting in a $2.9 million charge for the acceleration of his outstanding nonvested share-based awards and associated taxes.

4 Includes the amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts and premiums.

5 The Company utilizes the treasury stock method which includes the dilutive effect of nonvested share-based awards outstanding of 801,382 and 800,370, respectively for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA - UNAUDITED

Management considers funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per share, normalized FFO, normalized FFO per share, funds available for distribution ("FAD") to be useful non-GAAP measures of the Company's operating performance. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that purports to measure historical financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be so adjusted in the most comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures management considers relevant to the Company's business and useful to investors.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not necessarily identical to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as indicators of the Company's financial performance, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company's liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company's needs.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as “net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control, and impairment write-downs of certain real assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.” The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding acquisition-related expenses, lease intangible amortization and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent in nature. FAD is presented by adding to Normalized FFO non-real estate depreciation and amortization, deferred financing fees amortization, share-based compensation expense and provision for bad debts, net; and subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, including second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions paid and straight-line rent income, net of expense. The Company's definition of these terms may not be comparable to that of other real estate companies as they may have different methodologies for computing these amounts. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD should be reviewed in connection with GAAP financial measures.

Management believes FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share, and FAD provide an understanding of the operating performance of the Company’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, including depreciation and amortization expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. The Company believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, amortization, gains or losses from sales of real estate, and other normalizing items that are unusual and infrequent, FFO, FFO per share, Normalized FFO, Normalized FFO per share and FAD can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. The Company reports these measures because they have been observed by management to be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and by industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because these measures are consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs.

Cash NOI and Same Store Cash NOI are key performance indicators. Management considers these to be supplemental measures that allow investors, analysts and Company management to measure unlevered property-level operating results. The Company defines Cash NOI as rental income and property lease guaranty income less property operating expenses. Cash NOI excludes non-cash items such as above and below market lease intangibles, straight-line rent, lease inducements, lease terminations, tenant improvement amortization and leasing commission amortization. Cash NOI is historical and not necessarily indicative of future results.

Same Store Cash NOI compares Cash NOI for stabilized properties. Stabilized properties are properties that have been included in operations for the duration of the year-over-year comparison period presented and include redevelopment projects. Accordingly, stabilized properties exclude properties that were recently acquired or disposed of, properties classified as held for sale, reposition properties and newly developed properties. The Company utilizes the reposition classification for properties experiencing a shift in strategic direction. Such a shift can occur for a variety of reasons, including a substantial change in the use of the asset, a change in strategy or closure of a neighboring hospital, or significant property damage. Such properties may require enhanced management, leasing, capital needs or a disposition strategy that differs from the rest of the portfolio. To identify properties exhibiting these reposition characteristics, the Company applies the following Company-defined criteria:

Properties having less than 60% occupancy that is expected to last at least two quarters;

Properties that experience a loss of occupancy over 30% in a single quarter; or



Properties with negative net operating income that is expected to last at least two quarters.

Any recently acquired property will be included in the same store pool once the Company has owned the property for eight full quarters. Newly developed properties will be included in the same store pool eight full quarters after substantial completion. Any additional square footage created by redevelopment projects at a same store property is included in the same store pool immediately upon completion. Any property included in the reposition property group will be included in the same store analysis once occupancy has increased to 60% or greater with positive net operating income and has remained at that level for eight full quarters.

Carla Baca

Associate Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8175



