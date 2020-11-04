 

HighPoint Resources Announces Rescheduled Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

DENVER, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced that the Company has rescheduled its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results press release to after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, to discuss the results. The call is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Mountain time). The earnings release and conference call have been rescheduled due to a recent unforeseen scheduling conflict. Please join the webcast conference call live at www.hpres.com, accessible from the Investor Relations page. To join by telephone, call 855-760-8152 (631-485-4979 international callers) with passcode 3083795. A replay of the call will be available through November 17, 2020, at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 international) with passcode 3083795.

ABOUT HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORPORATION

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about the Company may be found on its website www.hpres.com.

Company contact: Larry C. Busnardo, Vice President, Investor Relations, 303-312-8514


