Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after the markets close, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-641-6104 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 4636275#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



The conference call with also be webcast live in listen-only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id –4851137#). The rebroadcast will be available until December 5, 2020.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 416-749-0314

Fax: 289-982-3001