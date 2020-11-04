 

Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 23:01  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after the markets close, and will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-641-6104 (Toronto area) or 800-952-5114 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 4636275#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call with also be webcast live in listen-only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id –4851137#). The rebroadcast will be available until December 5, 2020.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416-749-0314
Fax: 289-982-3001


Martinrea International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 11, 2020 TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after the markets close, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...