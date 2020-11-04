 

LGI Homes Reports October 2020 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 818 home closings in October 2020, up from 715 home closings in October 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 14.4%. In addition, the Company ended the first ten months of 2020 with 6,749 home closings, a 14.6% increase over 5,890 home closings during the first ten months of 2019.

As of the end of October 2020, the Company had 111 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com

 


