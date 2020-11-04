LGI Homes Reports October 2020 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 818 home closings in October 2020, up from 715 home closings in October 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 14.4%. In addition, the Company ended the first ten months of 2020 with 6,749 home closings, a 14.6% increase over 5,890 home closings during the first ten months of 2019.



As of the end of October 2020, the Company had 111 active selling communities.