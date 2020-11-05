 

Stingray Renews and Expands Distribution Agreement with TELUS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 00:02  |  47   |   |   

Long-Term Agreement Covers Multi-Product Offering Including the Qello Concerts by Stingray TV App for Optik TV Subscribers

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with TELUS that continues to advance the companies’ long-standing partnership. As part of the deal, Optik TV subscribers will soon have access to the new TV app Qello Concerts by Stingray, enabling them to experience full-length concerts and music documentaries from the comfort of home. Qello Concerts by Stingray will be available to Optik TV subscribers for a monthly subscription fee of $8.00.   

Additionally, Optik TV subscribers will continue to access, free of charge, their favorite audio music channels through the Stingray Music TV app. This offering includes over 2,000 channels curated for all of life’s moments and the addition of national and regional radio stations. Subscribers will also benefit from the free Stingray Music mobile app and web player, allowing them to take their music with them on the go. The deal opens the door for TELUS to offer the application to its mobile subscribers.

The TV apps - Stingray Music Videos & Stingray Karaoke – each with its full catalogue of over 20,000 songs, plus the TV channels Stingray Loud, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Retro, Stingray Country, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Now 4K, Stingray Naturescape 4K, Stingray Festival 4K and PalmarèsAdisq par Stingray will continue to be available to most subscribers, free of charge. The premium TV channel Stingray Classica is available on a subscription basis.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the continued growth of our relationship with TELUS, a key client, and long-lasting partner from our earliest days. Together, we will continue providing TELUS subscribers with access to an incomparable entertainment offering across multiple platforms,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “This agreement showcases the quality and diversity of Stingray’s growing product portfolio.”

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stingray Renews and Expands Distribution Agreement with TELUS Long-Term Agreement Covers Multi-Product Offering Including the Qello Concerts by Stingray TV App for Optik TV Subscribers MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...