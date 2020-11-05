Stingray Renews and Expands Distribution Agreement with TELUS

Long-Term Agreement Covers Multi-Product Offering Including the Qello Concerts by Stingray TV App for Optik TV Subscribers

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with TELUS that continues to advance the companies’ long-standing partnership. As part of the deal, Optik TV subscribers will soon have access to the new TV app Qello Concerts by Stingray, enabling them to experience full-length concerts and music documentaries from the comfort of home. Qello Concerts by Stingray will be available to Optik TV subscribers for a monthly subscription fee of $8.00.



Additionally, Optik TV subscribers will continue to access, free of charge, their favorite audio music channels through the Stingray Music TV app. This offering includes over 2,000 channels curated for all of life’s moments and the addition of national and regional radio stations. Subscribers will also benefit from the free Stingray Music mobile app and web player, allowing them to take their music with them on the go. The deal opens the door for TELUS to offer the application to its mobile subscribers.