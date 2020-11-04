 

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces New Clinical Data on Setmelanotide at ObesityWeek 2020

-- Interim data from Phase 2 study showed that once-weekly formulation of setmelanotide achieved safety and efficacy results comparable to daily-dosing formulation --
-- Additional data from long-term extension study in POMC deficiency obesity showed durable weight loss and reductions in hunger at up to three years on therapy --
-- Setmelanotide was generally well tolerated --

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RYTM), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced new clinical data for setmelanotide, its investigational melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonist, being presented at The Obesity Society’s ObesityWeek 2020, held virtually from November 2-6, 2020.

“We are excited to share new data from across our setmelanotide development program that support its potential as a new medicine for people with rare genetic disorders of obesity,” said Murray Stewart, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. “As we prepare for a potential FDA approval in proopiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesities later this month, we are focused on ongoing efforts to fundamentally alter the treatment paradigm for rare genetic disorders of obesity and continue advancing weekly setmelanotide as a potential option that may be more convenient and less burdensome for patients and their families.”

ObesityWeek Presentations

A Randomized Trial of a Once-Weekly Formulation of Setmelanotide in Individuals with Obesity,’ an oral presentation by Gregory Gordon, MD, JD, Vice President, Clinical at Rhythm

Rhythm is presenting interim results from its Phase 2 study evaluating a once-weekly formulation of setmelanotide in healthy obese volunteers, including new data from a larger number of individuals, which come in addition to data announced in June 2020. The data show that healthy obese people treated with the weekly formulation of setmelanotide achieved comparable weight loss to those treated with the daily formulation and that both weekly and daily formulations of setmelanotide were observed to be generally well tolerated.

