WSP Reports Q3 2020 Results With Improved Margins and a Strong Financial Position

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Solid performance in the third quarter of 2020 with an improved adjusted EBITDA margin and a strong financial position. Backlog remains healthy.

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended on September 26, 2020.

Revenues and net revenues* for the quarter reached $2.1 billion and $1.7 billion, down 3.8% and 0.4%, respectively, compared to Q3 2019. Organically, net revenues contracted 3.4% for the quarter.

Backlog* as at September 26, 2020 stood at $8.5 billion, reaching the record high of 11.6 months of revenues, up $374.0 million or 4.6% from $8.1 billion as at December 31, 2019 and up $600.1 million or 7.6% when compared to September 28, 2019. Backlog organic growth reached 3.6% compared to December 31, 2019, and 5.2% compared to September 28, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter of $297.1 million, up $8.9 million or 3.1%, compared to $288.2 million in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter reached 17.6%, compared to 17.0% in Q3 2019.

Earnings before net financing expense and income taxes in the quarter of $144.2 million, down $24.5 million, or 14.5%, compared to Q3 2019, mainly due to severance costs of $23.5 million included in the acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter of $104.3 million, or $0.92 per share, up 11.3% and 3.4% respectively when compared to Q3 2019.

Net financing expense for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020 was $39.4 million lower than the third quarter of 2019, mainly attributable to lower interest expense due to lower long-term debt, unrealized foreign exchange gains from derivative financial instruments, and higher non-cash increases in value of investments related to a US-employees' deferred compensation plan included in other financial assets.

Adjusted net earnings* for the quarter of $118.2 million, or $1.04 per share, up $17.5 million and $0.08, respectively, compared to Q3 2019.

DSO* as at September 26, 2020 stood at 72 days, the same as last quarter and still a historical best, compared to 80 days as at September 28, 2019.

Cash inflows from operating activities of $743.3 million in the nine-month period ended September 26, 2020, compared to $388.8 million in the comparable period in 2019.

Free cash flow* of $150.3 million for the quarter. Trailing twelve-months of free cash flow amounted to $778.9 million, representing 315% of net earnings attributable to shareholders.

The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 0.3x. The ratio is significantly lower than 1.1x as at December 31, 2019, due mainly to the repayment of a portion of indebtedness under credit facilities following strong free cash flow in 2020 and the equity financing completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly dividend declared of $0.375 per share, with a 54.0% Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) participation.

Financial outlook for 2020 issued in the Q2 2020 results press release is reiterated, with: adjusted EBITDA anticipated to skew towards the higher end of the range.(1)



“Our results continue to reflect the objectives we had set at the beginning of the pandemic, which were to maintain a good level of margins and a strong financial position,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and CEO. “We have demonstrated our ability to be operationally resilient and to serve our clients with high-quality services in this unprecedented time, thanks to the adaptability and dedication of our employees. We remain agile and focused on operational efficiency to meet client expectations and plan for 2021,” he added.

LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

WSP announces that Paul Dollin, our Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving the organization at the end of the year to pursue new professional and personal opportunities. Until then, Paul will ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities to current members of the Global Leadership Team.

Paul has been a key member of our leadership team since the acquisition of WSP Group Plc in 2012. As COO since 2014, he has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of WSP worldwide.

“On behalf of our entire management team and the Board of Directors, I thank Paul for his significant contribution to making WSP the leader it has become today. Among his many accomplishments, he has overseen the successful integration of the numerous companies acquired by WSP during his tenure, ensuring a common purpose, shared values and a unified corporate culture," said Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Paul Dollin commented: “I am extremely proud to have participated in the tremendous growth of WSP over the past ten years and of having been part of an extremely talented leadership team. Clients around the globe trust WSP with their most complex projects, as WSP’s unparalleled expertise is recognized worldwide. I am truly honoured to have been part of this group of talented professionals who challenge themselves every day to surpass their clients’ expectations.”

DIVIDEND

The Board of WSP declared a dividend of $0.375 per share. This dividend will be payable on or about January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORT

This release includes, by reference, the 2020 third quarter financial reports, including the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Corporation.

For a copy of our 2020 third quarter financial results, including the MD&A and the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, please visit our website at www.wsp.com.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Third quarters ended Nine month periods ended (in millions of dollars, except number of shares and per share data) September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Revenues $2,137.8 $2,221.5 $6,555.6 $6,706.8 Less: Subconsultants and direct costs $450.2 $527.9 $1,384.8 $1,581.2 Net revenues* $1,687.6 $1,693.6 $5,170.8 $5,125.6 Earnings before net financing expense and income taxes $144.2 $168.7 $354.1 $405.1 Net financing expense $2.1 $41.5 $71.6 $73.6 Earnings before income taxes $142.1 $127.2 $282.5 $331.5 Income tax expense $37.3 $33.5 $75.1 $86.6 Net earnings $104.8 $93.7 $207.4 $244.9 Net earnings attributable to: Shareholders of WSP Global Inc. $104.3 $93.7 $207.1 $246.0 Non-controlling interests $0.5 $0.0 $0.3 $(1.1) Basic net earnings per share $0.92 $0.89 $1.90 $2.34 Diluted net earnings per share $0.92 $0.89 $1.90 $2.33 Basic weighted average number of shares 113,197,718 105,317,110 108,793,496 105,012,335 Diluted weighted average number of shares 113,402,269 105,735,978 109,007,522 105,439,494

*Non-IFRS measure. This measure is defined in section 19, “Glossary of non-IFRS measures and segment reporting measures” of the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

References to notes refer to notes in the financial statements

As at September 26, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (note 14) 595.4 255.6 Trade receivables and other receivables 1,666.9 1,767.8 Cost and anticipated profits in excess of billings 1,086.9 995.7 Other financial assets 111.6 114.5 Prepaid expenses 88.0 104.2 Income taxes receivable 29.2 18.8 3,578.0 3,256.6 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 941.5 913.4 Property and equipment 323.8 347.7 Intangible assets 291.4 355.4 Goodwill (note 10) 3,671.3 3,568.8 Deferred income tax assets 182.1 145.8 Other assets 121.2 88.4 5,531.3 5,419.5 Total assets 9,109.3 8,676.1 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,735.9 1,650.7 Billings in excess of costs and anticipated profits 699.9 629.0 Income taxes payable 156.6 125.3 Provisions 40.8 71.8 Dividends payable to shareholders (note 13) 42.5 39.7 Current portion of lease liabilities 248.1 211.7 Current portion of long-term debt (note 11) 282.0 307.8 3,205.8 3,036.0 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt (note 11) 610.4 1,091.9 Lease liabilities 839.5 838.9 Provisions 80.5 72.8 Retirement benefit obligations 214.5 213.4 Deferred income tax liabilities 92.3 91.2 1,837.2 2,308.2 Total liabilities 5,043.0 5,344.2 Equity Equity attributable to shareholders of WSP Global Inc. 4,066.2 3,330.8 Non-controlling interests 0.1 1.1 Total equity 4,066.3 3,331.9 Total liabilities and equity 9,109.3 8,676.1

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

References to notes refer to notes in the financial statements

Third quarters ended Nine month periods ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 $

$ $ $ Operating activities Net earnings 104.8 93.7 207.4 244.9 Adjustments (note 14) 103.7 110.4 325.5 290.8 Net financing expense (note 7) 2.1 41.5 71.6 73.6 Income tax expense 37.3 29.9 75.1 86.6 Income taxes paid (31.7 ) (21.4 ) (64.9 ) (68.4 ) Change in non-cash working capital items (note 14) 17.2 6.8 128.6 (238.7 ) Cash inflows from operating activities 233.4 264.5 743.3 388.8 Financing activities Net repayments of long-term debt (239.0 ) (135.7 ) (518.6 ) (1.1 ) Lease payments (71.2 ) (63.7 ) (213.7 ) (193.7 ) Net financing expenses paid, excluding interest on lease liabilities (2.7 ) (28.3 ) (40.8 ) (47.1 ) Dividends paid to shareholders of WSP Global Inc. (19.5 ) (19.1 ) (68.6 ) (58.3 ) Dividends paid to a non-controlling interest (0.3 ) (5.7 ) (0.4 ) (5.7 ) Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs (note 12) — 12.3 549.6 12.8 Cash outflows from financing activities (332.7 ) (240.2 ) (292.5 ) (293.1 ) Investing activities Net disbursements related to business acquisitions and disposals (6.3 ) (39.5 ) (52.0 ) (95.0 ) Additions to property and equipment, excluding business acquisitions (11.7 ) (20.1 ) (50.5 ) (56.5 ) Additions to identifiable intangible assets, excluding business acquisitions (2.7 ) (5.6 ) (11.9 ) (15.7 ) Dividends received from associates 6.5 — 10.3 — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2.5 2.2 3.6 10.6 Proceeds from sale of investments in associates and joint ventures — 3.8 0.4 3.8 Cash outflows from investing activities (11.7 ) (59.2 ) (100.1 ) (152.8 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (7.2 ) (1.4 ) 4.2 (8.8 ) Change in net cash and cash equivalents (118.2 ) (36.3 ) 354.9 (65.9 ) Cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdraft – beginning of period 710.4 224.3 237.3 253.9 Cash and cash equivalents, net of bank overdraft - end of period (note 14) 592.2 188.0 592.2 188.0

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. wsp.com.

