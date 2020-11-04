Green Plains Partners Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to the partnership was $10.3 million, or $0.44 per common unit, for the third quarter of 2020 compared with net income of $10.1 million, or $0.43 per common unit, for the same period in 2019.

The partnership also reported adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million and distributable cash flow of $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million and distributable cash flow of $11.1 million for the same period in 2019. Distribution coverage was 3.97x for the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 0.98x for the same period a year ago.

“We continue to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our required debt amortization and fund distributions,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “We remain committed to delivering value to our unitholders by further deleveraging the balance sheet supported by long-term minimum volume commitments. The partnership is also well positioned to benefit from Green Plains’ ongoing transformation, including its investments to reduce operating costs and the addition of ultra-high protein production technology, which enables more consistent and higher throughput over the long-term.”

Third Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

On October 15, 2020, the board of directors of the partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.12 per unit, or approximately $2.8 million, for the third quarter of 2020. The distribution is payable on November 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2020.



Results of Operations

Consolidated revenues increased $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with the same period for 2019. Storage and throughput services revenue increased $0.7 million due to an increase in the rate per gallon charged to Green Plains Trade beginning on July 1, 2020. Railcar transportation services revenue increased $0.5 million primarily due to an increase in average volumetric capacity provided and the average capacity fee charged.

Operations and maintenance expenses increased $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with the same period for 2019, primarily due to an increase in railcar lease expense. This increase was due to the acceleration of operating lease expense caused by the early termination of leased railcar assets as well as an increase in the average railcar lease rates. General and administrative expenses increased $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with the same period for 2019, primarily due to increased expenses for insurance and property taxes.

During the third quarter of 2020, our parent’s average production utilization rate was approximately 66.8% of capacity. Biofuel throughput was 189.6 million gallons, compared with the contracted minimum volume commitment of 235.7 million gallons per quarter. As a result, the partnership charged Green Plains Trade $2.4 million related to the minimum volume commitment deficiency for the quarter, resulting in a credit to be applied against excess volumes in future periods. The cumulative minimum volume deficiency credits available to Green Plains Trade as of September 30, 2020 totaled $6.7 million. If these credits are unused by Green Plains Trade, $4.3 million will expire on June 30, 2021 and $2.4 million will expire on September 30, 2021. These credits have been recognized in revenue by the partnership, and as such, future volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the quarterly minimum volume commitment, up to the amount of these credits, will not be recognized in revenue in future periods prior to expiration.

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in million gallons) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Product volumes Storage and throughput services 189.6 238.9 (20.6 )% 581.3 619.7 (6.2 )% Terminal services: Affiliate 24.5 31.8 (23.0 ) 79.3 86.4 (8.2 ) Non-affiliate 27.7 26.3 5.3 78.3 79.1 (1.0 ) 52.2 58.1 (10.2 ) 157.6 165.5 (4.8 ) Railcar capacity billed (daily average) 81.5 77.0 5.8 80.4 80.5 (0.1 )

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of September 30, 2020, was $4.4 million, including $0.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $4.3 million available under the partnership’s revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are supplemental financial measures used to assess the partnership’s financial performance. Management believes adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow provide investors useful information in assessing the partnership’s financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, plus adjustments for transaction costs related to acquisitions or financings, unit-based compensation expense, net gains or losses on asset sales and the partnership’s proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee. Distributable cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less interest paid or payable, income taxes paid or payable, maintenance capital expenditures and the partnership’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow adjustments of equity method investee. References to LTM refer to results from the immediately preceding twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP to analyze the partnership’s results.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, which are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans and objectives that are not historical in nature. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in Green Plains Partners’ reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Green Plains Partners assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2020

2019

ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75 $ 261 Accounts receivable, including from affiliates 16,772 16,651 Other current assets 1,098 517 Total current assets 17,945 17,429 Property and equipment, net 35,186 37,355 Operating lease right-of-use assets 36,330 35,456 Other assets 14,430 15,413 Total assets $ 103,891 $ 105,653 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Accounts payable, including to affiliates $ 4,895 $ 5,593 Operating lease current liabilities 11,360 13,093 Current maturities of long-term debt 34,035 132,100 Other current liabilities 4,691 5,026 Total current liabilities 54,981 155,812 Long-term debt 81,356 - Operating lease long-term liabilities 26,384 23,088 Asset retirement obligations 2,770 2,500 Total liabilities 165,491 181,400 Partners' deficit (61,600 ) (75,747 ) Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 103,891 $ 105,653





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020

2019

% Var. 2020

2019

% Var. Revenues Affiliate $ 20,347 $ 18,836 8.0 % $ 58,327 $ 56,751 2.8 % Non-affiliate 1,035 1,318 (21.5 ) 3,707 5,315 (30.3 ) Total revenues 21,382 20,154 6.1 62,034 62,066 (0.1 ) Operating expenses Operations and maintenance (excluding depreciation and amortization reflected below) 6,647 6,216 6.9 19,410 19,314 0.5 General and administrative 1,116 949 17.6 3,038 3,054 (0.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 940 991 (5.1 ) 2,867 2,747 4.4 Total operating expenses 8,703 8,156 6.7 25,315 25,115 0.8 Operating income 12,679 11,998 5.7 36,719 36,951 (0.6 ) Other income (expense) Interest income - 21 * - 61 * Interest expense (2,498 ) (2,103 ) 18.8 (6,182 ) (6,324 ) (2.2 ) Other - 88 * - 15 * Total other expense (2,498 ) (1,994 ) 25.3 (6,182 ) (6,248 ) (1.1 ) Income before income taxes and income from equity method investee 10,181 10,004 1.8 30,537 30,703 (0.5 ) Income tax expense (30 ) (45 ) (33.3 ) (166 ) (144 ) 15.3 Income from equity method investee 155 173 (10.4 ) 488 530 (7.9 ) Net income $ 10,306 $ 10,132 1.7 % $ 30,859 $ 31,089 (0.7 )% Net income attributable to partners' ownership interests: General partner $ 206 $ 203 1.5 % $ 617 $ 621 (0.6 )% Limited partners - common unitholders 10,100 9,929 1.7 30,242 30,468 (0.7 ) Earnings per limited partner unit (basic and diluted): Common units $ 0.44 $ 0.43 2.3 % $ 1.31 $ 1.32 (0.8 )% Weighted average limited partner units outstanding (basic and diluted): Common units 23,161 23,138 23,145 23,125 Supplemental Revenues Data: Storage and throughput services $ 12,520 $ 11,785 6.2 % $ 36,090 $ 35,355 2.1 % Railcar transportation services 5,538 5,005 10.6 16,036 16,129 (0.6 ) Terminal services 2,162 2,193 (1.4 ) 6,488 7,394 (12.3 ) Trucking and other 1,162 1,171 (0.8 ) 3,420 3,188 7.3 Total revenues $ 21,382 $ 20,154 6.1 % $ 62,034 $ 62,066 (0.1 )% * Percentage variance not considered meaningful.





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,859 $ 31,089 Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 2,867 2,747 Distribution from equity method investee 1,000 - Other 1,146 464 Net change in working capital (1,595 ) 1,859 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,277 36,159 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (117 ) (62 ) Proceeds from the disposal of property and equipment - 136 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (117 ) 74 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of distributions (16,958 ) (33,818 ) Net payments on revolving credit facility (4,400 ) (2,000 ) Net payments on long-term debt (9,500 ) - Payments of loan fees (3,495 ) - Other 7 6 Net cash used in financing activities (34,346 ) (35,812 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (186 ) 421 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 261 569 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 75 $ 990





GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except ratios) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended LTM Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

Net income $ 10,306 $ 10,132 $ 30,859 $ 31,089 $ 41,249 Interest expense 2,498 2,103 6,182 6,324 8,168 Income tax expense 30 45 166 144 242 Depreciation and amortization 940 991 2,867 2,747 3,561 Unit-based compensation expense 81 81 239 239 319 Gain on the disposal of assets - (87 ) - (14 ) - Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investee (1) 43 44 137 153 180 Adjusted EBITDA 13,898 13,309 40,450 40,682 53,719 Interest paid or payable (2,498 ) (2,103 ) (6,182 ) (6,324 ) (8,168 ) Income taxes paid or payable (30 ) (45 ) (91 ) (141 ) (188 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (62 ) (62 ) (116 ) (62 ) (148 ) Distributable cash flow (2) $ 11,308 $ 11,099 $ 34,061 $ 34,155 $ 45,215 Distributions declared (3) $ 2,848 $ 11,280 $ 8,520 $ 33,829 $ 19,800 Coverage ratio 3.97x 0.98x 4.00x 1.01x 2.28x (1) Represents the partnership's proportional share of depreciation and amortization of its equity method investee. (2) Distributable cash flow does not include adjustments for the required principal payments on the term loan of $12.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. (3) Represents distributions declared for the applicable period and paid in the subsequent quarter.

