 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Media Deal With Sports Illustrated Studios

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today announced it has signed a media partnership agreement with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios to produce an exclusive, original docuseries centered on the NFL Alumni Academy, the NFL Alumni Association’s player development program. This strategic partnership allows HOFV to deliver upon its business goals and objectives by creating exciting new content for its media division, which will be used to further support its long-term strategic priorities.

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
 The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the NFL Alumni Association
 The NFL Alumni Association is a nationwide group of former National Football League players, coaches and other employees whose “Caring For Our Own” mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The association offers a variety of medical, financial and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under the NFL Alumni’s “Caring for Kids” programs. The NFL Alumni Association hosts the NFL Alumni Academy Player Development Program each football season at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio. The NFL Alumni Academy provides a pathway for the top free agents that were released from NFL training camps to return to the NFL by giving them the opportunity to further develop their skills and realize their potential by training under the tutelage of elite former NFL coaches, players and performance coaches.

About WaV Sports and Entertainment LLC
 WaV Sports & Entertainment is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV exclusively represents, manages and operates the NFL Alumni Academy and various other NFL Alumni projects such as their youth educational programming known as Pro Day Experience. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com.

