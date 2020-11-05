Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Media Deal With Sports Illustrated Studios

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, today announced it has signed a media partnership agreement with WaV and Sports Illustrated Studios to produce an exclusive, original docuseries centered on the NFL Alumni Academy, the NFL Alumni Association’s player development program. This strategic partnership allows HOFV to deliver upon its business goals and objectives by creating exciting new content for its media division, which will be used to further support its long-term strategic priorities.

