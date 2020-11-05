 

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 02:44  |  29   |   |   

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $633,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $1.7 million and $2.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $5.4 million and $7.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first three quarters of 2020 or 2019.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
  (unaudited)   (audited)
       
  (in thousands except share data)
ASSETS      
       
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash $ 324     $ 683  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $223 and $35, respectively   1,680       1,173  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   244       101  
Assets held for sale   7,633       7,597  
Total current assets   9,881       9,554  
       
PROPERTY   52,267       52,164  
Accumulated depreciation   (33,407 )     (32,445 )
Property, net   18,860       19,719  
       
OTHER ASSETS      
Deferred development costs   8,504       8,504  
Other noncurrent assets   1,206       1,342  
Total other assets   9,710       9,846  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 38,451     $ 39,119  
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Accounts payable $ 707     $ 1,356  
Payroll and employee benefits   783       928  
Accrued retirement benefits   165       165  
Deferred club membership revenue   131       35  
Other current liabilities   615       468  
Total current liabilities   2,401       2,952  
       
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES      
Long-term debt   -       1,035  
Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion   9,328       9,702  
Deferred license fee revenue   1,800       -  
Deposits   2,649       2,674  
Other noncurrent liabilities   64       64  
Total long-term liabilities   13,841       13,475  
       
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock--no par value, 43,000,000 shares authorized,      
 19,301,288 and 19,238,081 shares issued and outstanding   81,369       80,606  
Additional paid-in-capital   9,184       9,184  
Accumulated deficit   (48,164 )     (46,300 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (20,180 )     (20,798 )
Total stockholders' equity   22,209       22,692  
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 38,451     $ 39,119  
       


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

       
  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2020       2019  
               
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES      
Real estate $ 15     $ 305  
Leasing   1,448       2,167  
Resort amenities and other   234       242  
Total operating revenues   1,697       2,714  
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES      
Real estate   86       352  
Leasing   671       793  
Resort amenities and other   152       219  
General and administrative   514       466  
Share-based compensation   402       374  
Depreciation   326       345  
Total operating costs and expenses   2,151       2,549  
       
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)   (454 )     165  
Pension and other post-retirement expenses   (125 )     (258 )
Interest expense   (29 )     (50 )
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (608 )   $ (143 )
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net   (25 )     134  
NET LOSS $ (633 )   $ (9 )
Other comprehensive income - pension, net   206       211  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (427 )   $ 202  
       
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED    
Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.03 )   $ (0.01 )
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ -     $ 0.01  
Net Loss $ (0.03 )   $ -  
       


 

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

       
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020       2019  
               
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES      
Real estate $ 173     $ 671  
Leasing   4,620       6,121  
Resort amenities and other   648       751  
Total operating revenues   5,441       7,543  
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES      
Real estate   457       873  
Leasing   2,278       2,233  
Resort amenities and other   893       751  
General and administrative   1,823       1,816  
Share-based compensation   1,229       1,346  
Depreciation   971       1,067  
Total operating costs and expenses   7,651       8,086  
       
OPERATING LOSS   (2,210 )     (543 )
Other income   894       -  
Pension and other post-retirement expenses   (359 )     (768 )
Interest expense   (105 )     (160 )
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (1,780 )   $ (1,471 )
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net   (84 )     187  
NET LOSS $ (1,864 )   $ (1,284 )
Other comprehensive income - pension, net   617       634  
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,247 )   $ (650 )
       
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED    
Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.09 )   $ (0.08 )
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ (0.01 )   $ 0.01  
Net Loss $ (0.10 )   $ (0.07 )
       


Contact:
Michael S. Hotta        
mhotta@kapalua.com


Maui Land & Pineapple Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $633,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...