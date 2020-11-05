Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $633,000, or $(0.03) per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $9,000, or $(0.00) per share, for the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $1.7 million and $2.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The Company reported total operating revenues of $5.4 million and $7.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.