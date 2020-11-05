 

LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 06:00  |  77   |   |   

- Toyota remains parked at number one and accelerates away from the rest of the category

- Nintendo is a leading innovator in the ranking

- Total brand value drops 9% as recession, pandemic and delayed Olympics create growth challenges and opportunities

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota has retained its place as the most valuable brand in Japan, increasing its hold on the key cars category in the second BrandZTM Top 50 Most Valuable Japanese Brands ranking by WPP and Kantar. Telecom provider NTT1 ($20.3 billion) remains second, growing 1% in brand value, with Sony ($12.0 billion) moving up 3% to take third place.

Kantar Logo

Toyota's impressive $28.4 billion in brand value represents a slight drop (2%) from 2020, but against the backdrop of a 10% fall for the category as a whole it demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Toyota brand. Cars account for 24% of the total ranking value with five brands featured.

While the overall value of the ranking dropped by 9% to $202.9 billion, there were winners in entertainment and technology. The entertainment category was the big winner, up 19%, as consumers opted for stay-at-home social activities despite some of the world's lightest lockdown restrictions.

Nintendo (No. 8, $8.6 billion) stood out as a leading disruptor and innovator in the ranking. Games such as "Ring Fit Adventure", "Animal Crossing", and "Pokémon Sword and Shield" helped contribute to a surging demand for consoles. The brand matched the needs of consumers with a range of games that met demand for physical activity, social interaction and escape from the stress of social distancing. 

Communications platform LINE (No. 13, $4.3 billion) was the fastest riser, up 34%. It has become an integral part of Japanese life and LINE News's active users, text message volume, stamp usages, and in-app call volume increased significantly during the lockdown. The government used it as a tool to reach younger audiences, even conducting health surveys and online health consultation programs.

The pandemic has also accelerated Japan's move to digital. Despite being an advanced technological market, rates of e-commerce have previously been low, but that is now changing and companies are investing heavily. Japan's leading online retailer Rakuten (No. 23, $2.5 billion) was one of the biggest beneficiaries, with its brand value up 22%, on the back of a 7.65% growth in e-commerce2 in 2019.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021 - Toyota remains parked at number one and accelerates away from the rest of the category - Nintendo is a leading innovator in the ranking - Total brand value drops 9% as recession, pandemic and delayed Olympics create growth challenges and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
CGTN: China unveils blueprint to become global leader in innovation
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods