LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021

- Toyota remains parked at number one and accelerates away from the rest of the category

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota has retained its place as the most valuable brand in Japan, increasing its hold on the key cars category in the second BrandZTM Top 50 Most Valuable Japanese Brands ranking by WPP and Kantar. Telecom provider NTT1 ($20.3 billion) remains second, growing 1% in brand value, with Sony ($12.0 billion) moving up 3% to take third place.

Toyota's impressive $28.4 billion in brand value represents a slight drop (2%) from 2020, but against the backdrop of a 10% fall for the category as a whole it demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Toyota brand. Cars account for 24% of the total ranking value with five brands featured.

While the overall value of the ranking dropped by 9% to $202.9 billion, there were winners in entertainment and technology. The entertainment category was the big winner, up 19%, as consumers opted for stay-at-home social activities despite some of the world's lightest lockdown restrictions.

Nintendo (No. 8, $8.6 billion) stood out as a leading disruptor and innovator in the ranking. Games such as "Ring Fit Adventure", "Animal Crossing", and "Pokémon Sword and Shield" helped contribute to a surging demand for consoles. The brand matched the needs of consumers with a range of games that met demand for physical activity, social interaction and escape from the stress of social distancing.

Communications platform LINE (No. 13, $4.3 billion) was the fastest riser, up 34%. It has become an integral part of Japanese life and LINE News's active users, text message volume, stamp usages, and in-app call volume increased significantly during the lockdown. The government used it as a tool to reach younger audiences, even conducting health surveys and online health consultation programs.

The pandemic has also accelerated Japan's move to digital. Despite being an advanced technological market, rates of e-commerce have previously been low, but that is now changing and companies are investing heavily. Japan's leading online retailer Rakuten (No. 23, $2.5 billion) was one of the biggest beneficiaries, with its brand value up 22%, on the back of a 7.65% growth in e-commerce2 in 2019.