 

Foreign Media Impressed with Yulin's Greening Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 06:07  |  14   |   |   

YULIN, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A special event focusing on Yulin's sand control and greening efforts was held on October 29 as part of the "Decode a Happy China via Cloud Tours - Foreign Media Online Interview" activity.

The activity was co-initiated by China Media Group CRI Online, the Information Office of the Shaanxi Provincial Government and the Information Office of the Yulin Municipal Government.The event aimed to draw more attention from foreign media to the Loess Plateau in northern Shaanxi and help them learn more about the progress Yulin has made in the fight against desertification and poverty while developing local energy and chemical industries.

It's also expected to promote the city's experience in poverty alleviation to help ease the global ecological poverty and revitalize the ecological environment.

Journalists from 22 mainstream media outlets of 12 countries such as Pakistan and Yemen attended the event that was broadcast online worldwide.

With rich mineral resources, Yulin is China's largest energy producer and is expected to remain a major energy provider in the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the city has set an example for the world in ecological treatment by increasing the local forest and grassland coverage rate from 0.9% in the early 1950s to the current 34.8% and having nearly removed the entire Mu Us Desert from map. It has also been granted the statuses of National Forest City and Livable City.

In the fight against poverty, Yulin has reduced the incidence of poverty from 16.3% to 0.6% and lifted all 8 local impoverished counties out of poverty, while the remaining poor residents in the city have all met the standard for being considered out of poverty.

Foreign journalists attend the interview via video link. [Photo: Chang Xufeng]

During the interview, foreign journalists described Yulin's achievements as wonderful and awesome several times. They said they were touched by the spirit of local people and surprised by their progress in curbing desertification, expecting the city's experience to be introduced worldwide.

The city's achievements in poverty relief were also hailed.

Bilal Ahmed Sabri works for newspaper Pakistan Today.

"I can feel the tenacity of the Chinese people. As China's energy base, Yulin has lots of experience in developing energy and other industrial sectors that my country may draw upon. I will take what I've learnt here back to Pakistan."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326795/Foreign_journalists_attend_interview_video_link__Photo_Chang_Xufeng.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foreign Media Impressed with Yulin's Greening Efforts YULIN, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - A special event focusing on Yulin's sand control and greening efforts was held on October 29 as part of the "Decode a Happy China via Cloud Tours - Foreign Media Online Interview" activity. The activity was …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
CGTN: China unveils blueprint to become global leader in innovation
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods