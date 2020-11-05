Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd has won a seasoned solar expert for its future production facilities in Germany: Moritz Borgmann (born 1977) is appointed managing director of the newly founded Meyer Burger (Industries) GmbH as of 1 February 2021. This entity will manufacture the highly efficient heterojunction solar cells and SmartWire solar modules.

Moritz Borgmann will thus be responsible for the sales of solar modules, in addition to marketing, product management and business development. His focus will be on establishing the new sales organization and executing Meyer Burger's strategy commercially to achieve the goals of its realignment from an equipment manufacturer to a solar cell and module manufacturer.

With a doctorate in electrical engineering, he has broad experience along the photovoltaic value chain. After starting his professional career in the semiconductor industry, he worked as a management consultant for many years. As a partner of the renowned Berlin-based cleantech consultancy Apricum, he supported well-known clients worldwide in the conceptual design of growth strategies and new business models as well as in M&A transactions with a focus on the photovoltaic industry. In this function, he already advised Meyer Burger on the development and implementation of the new business strategy.

"We are very pleased to win Moritz Borgmann, an internationally experienced and recognised expert in the field of photovoltaics, for the transformation of Meyer Burger," says CEO Gunter Erfurt. "He is a perfect addition to our team. With his entrepreneurial spirit, he will make a decisive contribution to the successful strategic repositioning of Meyer Burger.'

Meanwhile, the establishment of Meyer Burger's own production facilities for solar cells and solar modules in Bitterfeld (Saxony-Anhalt) and Freiberg (Saxony) is going according to plan. The start of production is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021. Sales of the high-efficiency modules will initially start in the DACH region and in Western Europe. The first sales staff with expertise in the premium segment have already been recruited for Moritz Borgmann's future team in relevant European markets.