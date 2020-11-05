 

DGAP-News SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its dynamic growth course and again raises its 2020 guidance.

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its dynamic growth course and again raises its 2020 guidance.

05.11.2020 / 06:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its dynamic growth course and again raises its 2020 guidance.

  • Sales up 39.7% in Q3; DACH Segment sales +32%, International Segment +82%.
  • Adj. EBITDA margin positive for the third consecutive quarter: 1.8% in Q3, 2.2% or EUR 15.5 million YTD.
  • Infrastructure getting ready for further future growth: First customer order sent from new logistics centre in Sevenum ahead of schedule in October.
  • Successful earlier conversion of EUR 135 million convertible bonds.
  • Guidance for 2020: Full-year sales growth at least 35% (up from previously: at least 30%); adj. EBITDA margin around 2% (up from previously: between 1-2%).

Venlo, the Netherlands, 5 November 2020. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. continued its dynamic sales growth in the third quarter of 2020. With EUR 238.7 million, the e-pharmacy increased its Group revenues by 39.7% versus the same quarter last year. For the first nine months, this resulted in total sales of EUR 703.4 million (+38.1% vs. prior year sales of EUR 509.2 million). The number of active customers as of 30 September 2020 stood at 5.9 million, an increase of 1.4 million compared to last year and an increase of 0.4 million in Q3 alone.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE CEO Stefan Feltens comments: "In addition to fast and continuing growth we have again focused on the implementation of our strategic initiatives.
I am happy to announce that the first parcel has left our new logistics centre in October - ahead of schedule. We also further rolled out our same-day delivery service "SHOP APOTHEKE NOW!" to the Munich and Berlin metropolitan areas. Furthermore, our preparations for the introduction of e-scripts in Germany are on track."

