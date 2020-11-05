 

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact in Q3

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 07:00   

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Wacker Neuson SE: Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact in Q3

05.11.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE: Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact in Q3

  • Revenue for the third quarter 16.5 percent below previous year
  • EBIT margin at 5.8 percent (-3.0 percentage points)
  • Free cash flow at EUR 86.5 million, driven by reduction in net working capital
  • Further significant reduction in net financial debt, gearing at 22 percent
  • Group expects to achieve Strategy 2022 goals one to two years later than planned

Munich, November 5, 2020 - Leading light and compact equipment manufacturer the Wacker Neuson Group continued to clearly feel the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020. The Group reported revenue of EUR 390.8 million, which is a decrease of 16.5 percent relative to the previous year (Q3/19: EUR 468.2 million). Revenue for the first nine months of the year amounted to EUR 1,187.5 million, which is a drop of 16.4 percent (9M/19: EUR 1,420.8 million). "We again experienced a significant decline in revenue in the third quarter related to the coronavirus pandemic, albeit less pronounced than in the second quarter. However, we are also seeing positive changes in our industry that have been triggered or accelerated by the shift in circumstances. Through the crisis, our customers have become much more open to the possibilities of digitalization and electromobility in particular," explains Martin Lehner, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group.

Regional trends in Q3
Q3 revenue in Europe - the largest region for the Wacker Neuson Group - was 8.2 percent below the prior-year figure at EUR 310.0 million (Q3/19: EUR 337.6 million). Once again, the DACH-region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) had a stabilizing effect here, with revenue from the Wacker Neuson brand remaining at the same level as the previous year. Revenue generated by selling rental equipment from the Group's own fleet increased significantly here, giving the company a highly flexible channel to meet individual customer requests. Whereas many countries outside of Central Europe reported double-digit downturns in revenue, the UK improved its performance markedly. This was primarily fueled by continued strong demand for dual view dumpers, which more than compensated for the restrained investment behavior among major rental chains. Revenue generated by the Group's Weidemann- and Kramer-branded equipment for the agricultural sector declined by a total of 12.2 percent to EUR 63.9 million (Q3/19: EUR 72.8 million).

