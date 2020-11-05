All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on November 6

UScellular will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size. Both models support an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance3, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more.

iPhone 12 Pro Max customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, including an Ultra Wide camera with 120-degree field of view and introducing a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera. The new Wide camera is even better on iPhone 12 Pro Max with a larger sensor, bigger pixels, and new sensor-shift OIS for an 87% increase in low-light performance and incredible image stabilization to capture professional-quality images and video. Photographers gain even more creative control with the all-new Apple ProRAW5, and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro Max, while also delivering improved autofocus in low-light and Night mode portraits.