 

All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on November 6

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 07:01  |  106   |   |   

UScellular will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size. Both models support an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance3, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more.

iPhone 12 Pro Max customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, including an Ultra Wide camera with 120-degree field of view and introducing a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera. The new Wide camera is even better on iPhone 12 Pro Max with a larger sensor, bigger pixels, and new sensor-shift OIS for an 87% increase in low-light performance and incredible image stabilization to capture professional-quality images and video. Photographers gain even more creative control with the all-new Apple ProRAW5, and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro Max, while also delivering improved autofocus in low-light and Night mode portraits.

Seite 1 von 4
United States Cellular Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on November 6 UScellular will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Natixis Closes “Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility” Exchange Traded Fund (NYSE: MVIN)
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
The Chicago Tribune Names UScellular a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award
29.10.20
UScellular Offers LG K92 5G Smartphone Starting November 19
28.10.20
UScellular Introduces Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot to Bring Faster Connection Speeds to Consumers and Businesses
17.10.20
A New Era for iPhone with 5G, UScellular to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Orders Starting on October 16
08.10.20
UScellular Contributes $300K to JASON Learning Stem Education Initiatives