World Trade Point Federation WTPF, WISeKey and the OISTE.ORG Foundation announces in Geneva a strategic collaboration on the New Generation of Trade Points

Allowing the global network of trade information and facilitation centers, known as Trade Points, and an extensive platform of e-trade desks, assisting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in over 70 countries worldwide to trade internationally through the use of electronic commerce and cybersecurity technologies requiring Trusted Digital Identities, to be powered by WISeKey Technology.

The WTPF will be able to provide trusted identities to their Trade Points and related enterprises becoming one of the largest networks of trusted RA Registration Authorities in the world. This approach is in line with the United Nations ID2020 which is formed as a not-for-profit corporation (501(c)(3) status pending) that seeks to build a platform to harness innovation and enable emerging digital technology to address the challenge of creating legal identities for vulnerable populations, including the victims of human trafficking, modern-day slavery and refugee crises around the world.

This collaboration is also inspired by UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 (“The promotion of peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, the provision of access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable institutions at all levels”), and Target 9 (“By 2030, provide legal identity for all, including birth registration”) initiatives which are calling for the creation of an online environment, or an Identity Ecosystem where individuals and organizations can complete online transactions with confidence, trusting the identities of each other and the identities of the infrastructure that the transaction runs on. WISeKey would bring into this agreement a trusted identity platform to securely complete the platform with the required components to provide eMerchant services. These platforms would be evaluated by the WTPF to ensure that solutions are fully in-line with the business needs of all participants, and would appropriately integrate WISeKey’s digital identity technology as a mean to protect credentials and transactions between all parties involved.