Announcement | MCH Group | Extraordinary General Meeting

﻿Extraordinary General Meeting of the MCH Group Ltd. on 27 November 2020

As announced on 27 October 2020, MCH Group Ltd. will submit a modified structure for the capital increases and also further structural measures to shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting once again. These measures are essential to enable the MCH Group to secure the continued existence of the company and to ensure the group can implement its strategy over the long term.

The Extraordinary General Meeting is being held at 08:00 on 27 November 2020 in the Congress Center Basel. Given the current COVID-19 situation and the ban on events with more than 50 people, the Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. has decided that the voting rights of shareholders can only be exercised by granting a proxy to the independent voting representative. It is not possible to attend the General Meeting in person.