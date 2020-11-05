 

Heijmans on track for good annual results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 07:20   


Highlights:

  • Higher revenue and underlying EBITDA in Q3 compared with 2019
  • Number of homes sold 1,581 (through 31 October 2020)
  • Order book at healthy level of € 1.9 billion in Q3
  • Heijmans adjusts 2020 outlook upwards, revenue and underlying EBITDA 5-10% higher
  • Cash position remains strong

Ton Hillen, Chairman of the Executive Board /CEO Heijmans:
“We are on track to record good annual results in 2020. Higher revenue and underlying EBITDA have improved our outlook for 2020. Our Property Development and Infra business units delivered particularly strong performances. The outlook for the second half of the year is good and our well distributed order book remains healthy at € 1.9 billion. Just as I did earlier this year, I am looking to the future with confidence. Our mission – the creation of a healthy living environment – remains our guiding principle. We want to deliver better, smarter and more sustainable work, with a long-term perspective. The current Covid-19-related developments remain uncertain, but despite deteriorating economic forecasts, our clients seem to be keeping their investment budgets available for these themes.”

Property Development
Property Development has maintained the growth seen in the first half of the year. Both revenue and profit came in higher in the third quarter. The number of homes sold through 31 October 2020 stood at 1,581 (versus 1,577 in 2019). The demand for homes remains strong. There is still too little planned supply, due to a lack of locations and production delays – as a result of slower building permit procedures. There is still a great deal of confidence in the long-term prospects of the housing market.

The new-build Maanwijk project in Leusden is one of our showcases on the healthy living environment front. In Q3, the design phase of the Maanwijk project was awarded the NL Gebiedslabel (area label) A by NL Greenlabel, the specialist in measurable sustainability improvements in the living environment. Label A is the highest level that Greenlabel awards. In West-Brabant, Heijmans signed an agreement with the Alwel housing corporation for the large–scale maintenance and renovation of 2,000 homes in Breda, Etten-Leur and Roosendaal.

