 

Novartis Cosentyx shows early synovitis reduction in patients with psoriatic arthritis in first-of-its-kind study

  • Significant reduction of synovitis (joint lining inflammation) was demonstrated with Cosentyx  at Week 12  vs. placebo, with improvements as early as Week 11
     
  • ULTIMATE is the first ever Phase IIIb imaging study primarily looking at the time course of response to Cosentyx in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) using Power Doppler ultrasonography (PDUS)1
     
  • PDUS is a sensitive technology, allowing detection and monitoring of early changes in synovitis and enthesitis1 with earlier insights into treatment efficacy
     
  • More than 400,000 patients have been treated with Cosentyx across moderate-to-severe psoriasis, PsA, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) worldwide since launch2

Basel, November 5, 2020 — Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and immuno-dermatology, today announced 12-week results from the first-of-its-kind Phase IIIb ULTIMATE randomized controlled trial, which demonstrated the significant treatment response of Cosentyx (secukinumab) on synovitis (joint lining inflammation) in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) versus placebo. Synovitis was assessed using an advanced and sensitive imaging technique called Power Doppler ultrasonography (PDUS). These data are being presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) All-Virtual Annual Meeting, November 5-9, 2020.

“Psoriatic arthritis can have a significant impact on a patient’s joints. Joint lining inflammation, also known as synovitis, if left untreated, can cause pain to worsen, joint damage and may decrease physical function,” said Dr. Maria A. D’Agostino, Professor of Rheumatology at the Catholic University of Rome. “These data are highly encouraging, showing Cosentyx can significantly reduce synovitis at Week 12 versus placebo with results seen as early as Week 1, and that ultrasound is a sensitive and objective tool to monitor joint inflammation in PsA patients.”

The use of a standardized ultrasound synovitis score (GLOESS) as the primary endpoint showed objectively the significant benefit of Cosentyx versus placebo on synovitis at Week 12 with an early improvement observed from Week one. Treatment with Cosentyx also significantly improved key secondary endpoints versus placebo, including ACR20 (68% vs 34%, respectively), ACR50 (46% vs 9%, respectively) and enthesitis (mean change from baseline in Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada enthesitis index score [SPARCC] of -2.4 vs -1.7 respectively)1. The safety profile of Cosentyx through 12 weeks was consistent with previous studies1.

