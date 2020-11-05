 

Release of Legrand’s Consolidated Financial Report as of September 30, 2020

Legrand (Paris:LR) indicates that its consolidated financial report as of September 30th, 2020 is available as from today, at: https://legrandgroup.com/en

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and the Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819)
 https://legrandgroup.com/en

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
 https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects ...

LEGRAND:  Unaudited Consolidated Financial Information as of September 30, 2020
Legrand: Release for the first nine months of 2020