 

Basler AG: Business figures for the first nine months of 2020: Basler grows at high profitability and narrows its forecast at the upper end of the corridor

Basler AG: Business figures for the first nine months of 2020: Basler grows at high profitability and narrows its forecast at the upper end of the corridor

05.11.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
Business fingures / nine month report

Business figures for the first nine months of 2020:
Basler grows at high profitability and narrows its forecast at the upper end of the corridor

- Incoming orders: € 128.3 million (previous year: € 122.7 million, +5 %)

- Sales: € 129.2 million (previous year: € 123.2 million, +5 %)

- EBITDA: € 28.2 million (previous year: € 23.1 million, +22 %)

- Pre-tax result: € 18.1 million (previous year: € 13.1 million, +38 %)

- Pre-tax return rate: 14.0 % (previous year: 10.6 %)

- Period surplus: € 13.7 million (previous year: € 9.3 million, +47 %)

- Free cash flow: € 7.1 million (previous year: € -14.6 million)

Ahrensburg, November 5, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras, is presenting today final figures for the first nine months of 2020.

The Basler group closed the first nine months with very positive results and thus laid a solid foundation for achieving the sales and profitability forecast for the full financial year 2020.

Compared to the same period of 2019, sales increased by 5 % to € 129.2 million (previous year: € 123.2 million). Incoming orders also increased by 5 % to € 128.3 million (previous year: € 122.7 million). The strong growth of the first quarter weakened in the course of the second and third quarter.

Even during the turbulent corona times, Basler developed better than the industry which reported a significant decrease in the first nine months. At the end of September 2020, the VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau, German Engineering Federation) reported a decline in sales amounting to 7 % for the accrued financial year 2020 for the German manufacturers of image processing components. According to VDMA, incoming orders of the industry even decreased by 10 % in the same period of time.

