DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement SLM Solutions reports 37% YoY revenue growth to EUR 45.9 million for the first nine months of 2020 05.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue increased by 37% to EUR 45.9 million in 9M 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 33.4 million)

EBITDA for 9M 2020 improved to EUR -12.2 million (9M 2019: EUR -19.7 million)

New orders of EUR 11.9 million in Q3 2020, slightly above new orders in Q2 2020 of EUR 10.7 million and EUR 2.9 million in Q1 2020, in a difficult operating environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New orders for 9M 2020 of EUR 25.6 million below 9M 2019 (EUR 38.2 million)

Order backlog at EUR 19.5 million, 6% above the order backlog at the end of Q3 2019

Inventory review completed in Q3 2020 with an impairment leading to a one-off negative effect on EBITDA in the amount of EUR 2.3 million

Virtual launch event of the next generation machine - the most productive selective laser melting system available in the market - on 10 November 2020

Lübeck, 5 November 2020 - SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, reported revenue of EUR 45.9 million for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year and EBITDA of EUR -12.2 million. Both figures improved significantly compared to the same period last year, despite the unfavourable market environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the third quarter of 2020, SLM Solutions recognized revenue of EUR 14.8 million, a slight increase over the revenue recorded in Q2 2020 of EUR 13.3 million but below the revenue recorded in Q3 2019 of EUR 17.1 million. The main driver of the YoY decrease in Q3 continues to be the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic such as travel limitations, restrictions on access to customer premises to install and test new machines but also softer capital spending by customers in times of significant uncertainty. Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, not all machines that were ready for delivery could be installed and put into operation at the customers' premises.