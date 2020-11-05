Transgene Presents Its Individualized Immunotherapy, TG4050, at The Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Quéméneur, Pharm.D., PhD, will present today at the virtual 5 th Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit.

Title: Viral Immunotherapy Meets AI Technology

Session: Clinical Translation - Utilizing Different Delivery Platforms to Enhance Clinical

Timing: November 5th at 11.45 am ET / 5.45 pm CET

Éric Quéméneur, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Executive VP and Chief Scientific Officer of Transgene, said: “Viral immunotherapy constitutes a very promising modality based on harnessing the natural capabilities of the immune system to target cancer cells. TG4050 is an individualized cancer vaccine based on our myvac technology that has the ability to elicit an immune response against up to 30 patient-specific tumor neoantigens. Our partnership with NEC enables us to benefit from its cutting-edge AI capabilities that allows us to select the best combination of neoantigens to include in TG4050 to induce a strong anti-tumor immune response. We are convinced that the success of TG4050, which is at the crossroad of immunotherapy and big data sciences, will herald the start of a new era in the fight against cancer.”

The Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit is the leading end-to-end meeting dedicated to delivering the promise of accurate identification, prediction, and validation of neoantigens to develop highly efficacious vaccines and cell therapies.

***

About TG4050

TG4050 is an individualized cancer vaccine based on the myvac platform; it is based on an optimized viral platform for cancer vaccination and integrates NEC’s artificial intelligence capabilities. This therapeutic vaccine aims at stimulating the immune system of patients to induce a T-cell response against tumor-specific antigenic alterations, called neoantigens. These neoantigens are derived from genomic mutations and selected using NEC’s Neoantigen Prediction System, an advanced AI technology that has already been applied in the field of oncology. TG4050 has been designed to target up to 30 patient-specific neoantigens. Transgene is sponsoring two Phase 1 trials that are expected to deliver a first proof of concept of this virus-based individualized approach.