 

Transgene Presents Its Individualized Immunotherapy, TG4050, at The Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 07:30  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Quéméneur, Pharm.D., PhD, will present today at the virtual 5th Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit.

Presentation

  • Title: Viral Immunotherapy Meets AI Technology
  • Session: Clinical Translation - Utilizing Different Delivery Platforms to Enhance Clinical
  • Timing: November 5th at 11.45 am ET / 5.45 pm CET

Éric Quéméneur, Pharm.D., Ph.D., Executive VP and Chief Scientific Officer of Transgene, said: “Viral immunotherapy constitutes a very promising modality based on harnessing the natural capabilities of the immune system to target cancer cells. TG4050 is an individualized cancer vaccine based on our myvac technology that has the ability to elicit an immune response against up to 30 patient-specific tumor neoantigens. Our partnership with NEC enables us to benefit from its cutting-edge AI capabilities that allows us to select the best combination of neoantigens to include in TG4050 to induce a strong anti-tumor immune response. We are convinced that the success of TG4050, which is at the crossroad of immunotherapy and big data sciences, will herald the start of a new era in the fight against cancer.

The Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit is the leading end-to-end meeting dedicated to delivering the promise of accurate identification, prediction, and validation of neoantigens to develop highly efficacious vaccines and cell therapies.

***

About TG4050
 TG4050 is an individualized cancer vaccine based on the myvac platform; it is based on an optimized viral platform for cancer vaccination and integrates NEC’s artificial intelligence capabilities. This therapeutic vaccine aims at stimulating the immune system of patients to induce a T-cell response against tumor-specific antigenic alterations, called neoantigens. These neoantigens are derived from genomic mutations and selected using NEC’s Neoantigen Prediction System, an advanced AI technology that has already been applied in the field of oncology. TG4050 has been designed to target up to 30 patient-specific neoantigens. Transgene is sponsoring two Phase 1 trials that are expected to deliver a first proof of concept of this virus-based individualized approach.

Seite 1 von 3
Transgene Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transgene Presents Its Individualized Immunotherapy, TG4050, at The Annual Neoantigen Based Therapies Summit Regulatory News: Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that its Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eric …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Natixis Closes “Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility” Exchange Traded Fund (NYSE: MVIN)
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Transgene Announces Detailed Results From Clinical Study of TG4001 in Combination With Avelumab in Advanced HPV-positive Cancers
19.10.20
Transgene: Acceptance of Late Breaking Abstract at Upcoming SITC 2020 Conference, on The Detailed Results From Clinical Study of TG4001 in Combination With Avelumab in Advanced HPV-positive Cancers
15.10.20
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting