 

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical with a record quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 07:48  |  91   |   |   

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
CompuGroup Medical with a record quarter

05.11.2020 / 07:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Company successfully continues growth and investment course
  • Significant increase in revenues and profits compared to the same quarter of the previous year, boosted by completion and rollout of new functions for the Telematics Infrastructure and by HIS acquisition
  • Strong revenue growth across all segments
  • Hospital segment is growing significantly, also boosted by the acquisition of parts of the Cerner portfolio
  • After an excellent third quarter, free cash flow is now also cumulatively above previous year
  • Groundbreaking resolutions such as the Hospital Future Act open up additional potential

Koblenz. With the financial report published today, CompuGroup Medical (CGM) looks back on the strongest quarter in the company's history. The Koblenz-based company, one of the leading providers of eHealth solutions worldwide, is also entirely on schedule for the first nine months of the year, whereby the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding measures restrict visibility with regard to future economic development. At the same time, the company is benefiting from the ongoing digitization of the healthcare system, which has seen a significant boost in the wake of the pandemic. For example, trend-setting decisions such as the Hospital Future Act (Krankenhauszukunftsgesetz, KHZG), through which several billion euros are to be made available to hospitals, should further accelerate digitization. With the acquisition of parts of the Cerner product portfolio in the field of Hospital Information Systems in Germany and Spain, which was completed on July 1, 2020, CompuGroup Medical is excellently positioned to make these opportunities available to customers.

Seite 1 von 5
CompuGroup Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical with a record quarter DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement CompuGroup Medical with a record quarter 05.11.2020 / 07:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Company successfully …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert Daten zu Tafasitamab auf der virtuellen ASH-Jahrestagung 2020
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab at the ASH Virtual Annual Meeting and Exposition
DGAP-News: Trump vs. Biden: NeXR Technologies SE realisiert gemeinsam mit Baby Giant Hollyberg innovativen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical mit Rekordquartal (deutsch)
07:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical mit Rekordquartal
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
08.10.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)
08.10.20
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical und NOWEDA wollen über CLICKDOC und IhreApotheken.de im Rahmen des Zukunftspakts Apotheke Patientenreise umfassend digitalisieren (deutsch)
08.10.20
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical und NOWEDA wollen über CLICKDOC und IhreApotheken.de im Rahmen des Zukunftspakts Apotheke Patientenreise umfassend digitalisieren
08.10.20
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical and NOWEDA intend to comprehensively digitize the patient journey via CLICKDOC and IhreApotheken.de within the framework of 'Future Pact Pharmacy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
559
CompuGroup - Zahlenschungel