CompuGroup Medical with a record quarter

Company successfully continues growth and investment course

Significant increase in revenues and profits compared to the same quarter of the previous year, boosted by completion and rollout of new functions for the Telematics Infrastructure and by HIS acquisition

Strong revenue growth across all segments

Hospital segment is growing significantly, also boosted by the acquisition of parts of the Cerner portfolio

After an excellent third quarter, free cash flow is now also cumulatively above previous year

Groundbreaking resolutions such as the Hospital Future Act open up additional potential

Koblenz. With the financial report published today, CompuGroup Medical (CGM) looks back on the strongest quarter in the company's history. The Koblenz-based company, one of the leading providers of eHealth solutions worldwide, is also entirely on schedule for the first nine months of the year, whereby the prolonged coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding measures restrict visibility with regard to future economic development. At the same time, the company is benefiting from the ongoing digitization of the healthcare system, which has seen a significant boost in the wake of the pandemic. For example, trend-setting decisions such as the Hospital Future Act (Krankenhauszukunftsgesetz, KHZG), through which several billion euros are to be made available to hospitals, should further accelerate digitization. With the acquisition of parts of the Cerner product portfolio in the field of Hospital Information Systems in Germany and Spain, which was completed on July 1, 2020, CompuGroup Medical is excellently positioned to make these opportunities available to customers.