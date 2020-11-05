BGHL (EUR) NAV(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.11.2020, 07:30 | 35 | 0 | 0 05.11.2020, 07:30 | BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 04 Nov 2020. Estimated NAV Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.2588 £ 21.3900 Estimated MTD return 0.50 % 0.21 % Estimated YTD return 5.94 % 3.65 % Estimated ITD return 142.59 % 113.90 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.74 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -29.87 % Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A BGHL Capital Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2 BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer