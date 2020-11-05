 

EMGS reports third quarter 2020 results

globenewswire
05.11.2020, 07:30  |  24   |   |   

﻿

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA’s (“EMGS” or the “Company”) financial report and market presentation for the third quarter of 2020 are attached.

Highlights:

* The Company recorded revenues of USD 2.1 million, down from USD 26.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 and down from USD 7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

* Adjusted EBITDA (including capitalised multi-client expenses and vessel and office lease expenses) of negative USD 1.2 million, down from USD 11.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

* Free cash decreased with USD 5.5 million during the quarter, to USD 4.3 million.

A recorded presentation will be available over the internet from 10:00 (local time Norway) today. To access the presentation, please go to the Company’s homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
 Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36

About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


