 

CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

  • CENTOGENE expands its SARS-CoV-2 testing solution to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) after successfully launching COVID-19 test centers at three major German airports in cooperation with Lufthansa
  • Company’s PCR tests now available for passengers departing from and arriving at BER, as well as the general public in the Berlin area
  • Readily available testing on the official opening of BER further underlines a new normal for travelers and the aviation industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today the opening of its walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the newly opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER).

This is the fourth major airport test center that CENTOGENE has opened in Germany, with other locations including Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Düsseldorf Airport. In addition to departing travelers who need a valid coronavirus test result at their destination, as well as arriving passengers at BER, the general public in the Berlin area can also get tested. The COVID-19 testing facility is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and located centrally in the arrival area Terminal 1 of BER Airport. Individuals interested in taking a SARS-CoV-2 test can register via CENTOGENE’s secure Corona test portal or directly at the testing facility without needing an appointment. After a sample is collected via a throat swab by a healthcare professional, the results will be delivered within 24 hours through the web-based portal.

“We are excited to be opening our fourth airport test center and to play such an important role in supporting a network of flights from Berlin. Since June, we have carried out hundreds of thousands of tests, and the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise,” said Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE. “Traveling is vital for both the global economy and societies, and by working together with BER and Lufthansa, we are able to continue supporting large-scale testing based on our proven blueprint for reliable, widespread testing.”

20.10.20
Centogene: Prognose für 2020 erhöht - Ex-Manager von Novartis wird neuer CEO
20.10.20
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
20.10.20
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
19.10.20
Centogene mit Top-News: COVID-19 Test in den USA zugelassen
19.10.20
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals Without Symptoms or Other Reasons to Suspect COVID-19
15.10.20
Centogene: Kooperation gegen COVID-19 in den Niederlanden
14.10.20
Collaboration Between CENTOGENE and U-Diagnostics Increases COVID-19 Testing Capacities in the Netherlands

01.11.20
254
Biotech: Centogene gibt Debüt an der New Yorker Börse
19.10.20
6
IPO: Biotech-Unternehmen Centogene holt sich an der Nasdaq Geld für Wachstum