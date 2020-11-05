A solid third quarter, a company mobilised to serve its customers and the economy

At the end of September 2020, Crédit Agricole Assurances continued to diversify its product-mix through the development of its priority lines , protection of assets and individuals and unit-linked products in savings and retirement.

In Porperty & Causalty, Crédit Agricole Assurances continued its growth momentum, with written premiums amounting to €3.8 billion at the end of September 2020, up 5.3% compared to the end of September 2019. In September 2020, new business increased by 30% compared to September 2019, reaching the new highest monthly level of subscriptions. In addition, the number of contracts in the portfolio also benefited from a net positive contribution of nearly 360,000 contracts over the first nine months, totalling more than 14.4 million contracts at end-September 2020, up 3.4% year-on-year.

Equipment rates of retail customers continued to rise, in France in the Regional Banks (41.5%1 at the end of September 2020, up 1.0 point year-on-year) and LCL (25.5%1, up 0.6 point year-on-year), and in Italy in CA Italia (16.2%2, up 1.2 point year-on-year).

The combined ratio3 remained well under control at 96.7% at the end of September 2020, including the cost of the mutual and voluntary support scheme on the business interruption guarantee.

Death & disability, creditor, and group insurance written premiums amounted to €3.1 billion, up 4.6% year-on-year. Business was particularly dynamic in the third quarter of 2020 for death & disability and creditor products, which posted a revenue growth of +6.2% and +12.4%, respectively, compared with the third quarter of 2019.

In Savings / Retirement, Crédit Agricole Assurances continued its shift toward unit-linked products.

At the end of September 2020, unit-linked represented 39.7% of gross new inflows4, up 12.0 percentage points compared to the first nine months of 2019.

With a very high level of unit-linked net inflows, at €3.6 billion at the end of September 2020, and net outflows of -€3.4 billion on euro contracts, the total net inflows are slightly positive at €0.2 billion.

Life insurance outstandings5 increased by 0.9% year-on-year to €304 billion, including €70.2 billion in unit-linked products (+4.2% compared to the end of September 2019), and €233.9 billion of Euro-denominated contracts (-0.1%). The proportion of unit-linked products reached 23.1% of the total outstandings, up 0.7 percentage point year-on-year.