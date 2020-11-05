Best summer quarter ever: Record sales and strong earnings growth – Guidance lifted

Matas generated revenue of DKK 932.6 million in Q2 2020/21, a year-on-year increase of DKK 110.1 million, or 13.4%.

Earnings (EBITDA before special items) amounted to DKK 179.6 million in Q2, up DKK 26.0 million on Q2 2019/20.

Online sales continued to grow at a strong rate in Q2. Sales on matas.dk were ahead by 115% year on year with 40,000 new customers shopping at matas.dk for the first time. Physical store sales grew by 3.8% year on year.

All categories recorded higher sales. Boosting sales by 16.9%, Health & Wellbeing recorded the strongest sales growth, while High-End Beauty grew sales by an also solid 15.6%.

Based on the strong Q2 performance, guidance for full-year 2020/21 is adjusted upward. The Group now forecasts growth in both overall revenue and underlying revenue of about 8%, compared with its previous guidance of about 6%. EBITDA margin guidance has been lifted from about 18% to above 18%.

“The summer quarter was doubly good for Matas. Growth was at a record high with the physical stores recovering strongly, while the buoyant online sales momentum continued. Earnings also improved markedly, despite the additional costs incurred to ensure a safe shopping environment amid the coronavirus pandemic”, says Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S, and adds:

“The staycation trend gave Matas significant momentum over the summer, but sales have remained exceptionally strong in all categories also after the school holidays. Against this background, we are lifting our full-year guidance for both sales and earnings, but we must also emphasise that developments during the remainder of the Christmas season quarter are subject to considerable uncertainty due to the growing number of COVID-19 infections and the new retail sector restrictions.

Based on the strong sales momentum – in physical stores and online – we’re working full speed to hire additional staff to ensure next-day delivery of Christmas purchases at matas.dk and a safe Christmas shopping environment at our stores”, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg concludes.

Q2 2020/21 highlights

Revenue grew by 13.4% year on year, while underlying like-for-like sales, i.e. sales in stores operated by the Group in both Q2 2020/21 and Q2 2019/20, were up by 13.6% in Q2 2020/21. All categories recorded higher sales. Boosting sales by 16.9%, Health & Wellbeing recorded the strongest sales growth, while High-End Beauty grew sales by an also solid 15.6%. The number of trading days was unchanged compared with Q2 2019/20.

Online sales via matas.dk were up by 115% year on year with 40,000 new customers shopping at matas.dk for the first time. Overall online sales, including revenue generated by Firtal, grew by 90% to make up 20.1% of Q2 2020/21 revenue against 12.0% in Q2 2019/20.

Underlying like-for-like sales in the Group’s physical stores were up by 3.8% year on year, driven mainly by an increasing basket size.

The gross margin was 43.1% compared with 43.5% in Q2 2019/20. The lower gross margin was attributable mainly to a higher proportion of online sales and low-margin sales of personal protective equipment.

Overall costs accounted for 24.1% of revenue against 26.6% in the same quarter of last year. Overall costs were up by DKK 5.9 million as a consequence of higher activity and acquisitions. Underlying costs continued to decline thanks to rationalisation measures.

EBITDA before special items came to DKK 179.6 million, up from DKK 153.6 million in the year-earlier period. Growth was driven by higher revenue combined with a lower cost to revenue ratio attributable in part to greater economies of scale in the online business. The EBITDA margin before special items was 19.3% against 18.7% in Q2 2019/20.

Cash generated from operations was an inflow of DKK 119.2 million in Q2 2020/21 against an inflow of DKK 109.0 million in Q2 2019/20.

Full-year guidance is adjusted up: The Group now forecasts growth in both overall revenue and underlying revenue of about 8%, compared with its previous guidance of about 6%. EBITDA margin guidance has been lifted from about 18% to above 18%.

H1 2020/21 highlights