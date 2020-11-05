DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Further significant increases in production levels and results in the first quarter of 2020/2021 05.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EBITDA of EUR 53.3 million, up 124 percent compared to the same period in the previous year

Earnings per share increased to EUR 0.50 (previous year: EUR 0.20)

Production of biodiesel and bioethanol up by 11 percent and biomethane production up by 16 percent

Leipzig, November 5, 2020 - VERBIO AG reports a significant increase in its results for the first three months of the financial year 2020/2021 compared to the same period in the previous year.

Group revenues increased by 24.4 percent to EUR 261.4 million compared to the previous year (Q1 2019/2020: EUR 210.1 million). Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first three months of the financial year 2020/2021 amounted to EUR 53.3 million, a further significant increase compared to the comparative period in the previous year (Q1 2019/2020: EUR 23.8 million). The Group result before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR 45.6 million (Q1 2019/2020: EUR 17.6 million). The net result for the period amounted to EUR 31.7 million (Q1 2019/2020: EUR 12.1 million). Based on the result for the period, earnings per share are EUR 0.50 (Q1 2019/2020: EUR 0.20).

Development of the Biodiesel and Bioethanol segments



The first quarter of 2020/2021 was characterised by significant improvements in margins for bioethanol compared to the same period in the previous year, and by a good and stable margin for biodiesel. Capacity utilisation of the production plants in both segments was very good, including for the Group's biomethane plants. The production volume of biodiesel and bioethanol in the period July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 increased by 10.9 percent to 216,996 tonnes. The production of biomethane increased by 15.8 percent to 216.1 GWh.