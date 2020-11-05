 

DGAP-News Hawesko Group posts double-digit sales growth in the 3rd quarter

05.11.2020 / 08:00
- Quarterly sales up 16%, quarterly EBIT rose significantly

- Retail and E-commerce segments continue to drive business performance

- Management board makes expectations for full fiscal year 2020 concrete:
sales over € 600 million, EBIT approximately € 33 million
 

Hamburg, 5 November 2020. Today the wine-trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) published its quarterly statement to 30 September 2020 for the third quarter (1 July to 30 September) as well as for the nine-month period (from 1 January). "We are very pleased with the sales growth of 16% and the significant improvement of the operating result (EBIT) we achieved in the third quarter over the previous year. The increased 'at-home consumption' led to stronger demand in the Retail and E-commerce segments. Sales to restaurant and catering customers also developed well over the summer. For the holiday business in the fourth quarter, we anticipate an as-yet unpredictable decline in demand in the B2B segment due to increased restrictions in the restaurant and hotel industries, while we expect demand to remain high in the E-commerce and Retail segments. Our diversified market positioning as well as our investments in E-commerce have once again proven themselves as factors in our strength and stability in this situation," said Thorsten Hermelink, CEO of the Hawesko Group in Hamburg.

In the third quarter of 2020, consolidated sales rose by 16% to € 137.7 million (same quarter in the previous year: € 118.5 million). The E-commerce segment achieved sales of € 46.9 million, corresponding to an increase of 28%. Sales in the Retail segment (Jacques' Wein-Depot and Wein & Co.) rose by 15% to € 50.9 million. Jacques' posted growth of 13%, while Wein & Co. posted growth of 20%. The B2B segment achieved sales of € 40.0 million in the summer quarter (Q3), an increase of 6% over the same quarter of the previous year due to the easing of contact restrictions and the resumption of open-air restaurant and catering operations.

