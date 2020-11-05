SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience



Munich, 5 November 2020 - SMASHDOCs, the world's leading development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing solutions, now has an interface for direct file storage in DRACOON. The first SMASHDOCs solution, Agreements Projects, is now available to all DRACOON users for a free 30-day trial period. Through the interface, about 400,000 DRACOON business users now have access to SMASHDOCs. Furthermore, sales partners can resell SMASHDOCs solutions with the integrated DRACOON interface. DRACOON is the market leader in the field of enterprise file services in the German-speaking region. It is a highly secure platform for storing, managing and sending files.

"SMASHDOCs' technology and market position are truly unique. SMASHDOCs' solutions significantly enhance the productivity and workflows of their users", says Marc Schieder, one of DRACOON's managing directors. "The interface gives us a sustainable competitive advantage and, when it comes to tenders, clearly differentiates us from our competitors. At the same time, use of our platform is increasing and the new functions will allow us to further expand our user base", adds Schieder. "Our new interface and sales collaboration with DRACOON unlock significant sales and scaling potential in German-speaking countries and enable us to continue our rapid growth", says Christian Marchsreiter, founder and managing director of smartwork solutions GmbH, which develops and markets SMASHDOCs.