 

SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 08:00  |  67   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 05.11.2020 / 08:00

SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience

  • For advanced online collaboration, SMASHDOCs users now have a secure professional platform for file storage in the cloud
  • More than 400,000 DRACOON business users can now directly export files from SMASHDOCs to DRACOON folders
  • SMASHDOCs and DRACOON are aiming for strong growth

Munich, 5 November 2020 - SMASHDOCs, the world's leading development and marketing platform for collaborative word processing solutions, now has an interface for direct file storage in DRACOON. The first SMASHDOCs solution, Agreements Projects, is now available to all DRACOON users for a free 30-day trial period. Through the interface, about 400,000 DRACOON business users now have access to SMASHDOCs. Furthermore, sales partners can resell SMASHDOCs solutions with the integrated DRACOON interface. DRACOON is the market leader in the field of enterprise file services in the German-speaking region. It is a highly secure platform for storing, managing and sending files.

DRACOON and SMASHDOCs target strong growth

"SMASHDOCs' technology and market position are truly unique. SMASHDOCs' solutions significantly enhance the productivity and workflows of their users", says Marc Schieder, one of DRACOON's managing directors. "The interface gives us a sustainable competitive advantage and, when it comes to tenders, clearly differentiates us from our competitors. At the same time, use of our platform is increasing and the new functions will allow us to further expand our user base", adds Schieder. "Our new interface and sales collaboration with DRACOON unlock significant sales and scaling potential in German-speaking countries and enable us to continue our rapid growth", says Christian Marchsreiter, founder and managing director of smartwork solutions GmbH, which develops and markets SMASHDOCs.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience DGAP-Media / 05.11.2020 / 08:00 SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience For advanced online collaboration, SMASHDOCs users now have a secure professional platform for file storage in the cloud More than 400,000 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert Daten zu Tafasitamab auf der virtuellen ASH-Jahrestagung 2020
DGAP-News: MorphoSys to Present Data on Tafasitamab at the ASH Virtual Annual Meeting and Exposition
DGAP-News: Trump vs. Biden: NeXR Technologies SE realisiert gemeinsam mit Baby Giant Hollyberg innovativen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...