CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

CENTOGENE expands its SARS-CoV-2 testing solution to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) after successfully launching COVID-19 test centers at three major German airports in cooperation with Lufthansa

Company's PCR tests now available for passengers departing from and arriving at BER, as well as the general public in the Berlin area

Readily available testing on the official opening of BER further underlines a new normal for travelers and the aviation industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK and BERLIN, Germany, November 05, 2020 - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today the opening of its walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the newly opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER).

This is the fourth major airport test center that CENTOGENE has opened in Germany, with other locations including Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Düsseldorf Airport. In addition to departing travelers who need a valid coronavirus test result at their destination, as well as arriving passengers at BER, the general public in the Berlin area can also get tested. The COVID-19 testing facility is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and located centrally in the arrival area Terminal 1 of BER Airport. Individuals interested in taking a SARS-CoV-2 test can register via CENTOGENE's secure Corona test portal or directly at the testing facility without needing an appointment. After a sample is collected via a throat swab by a healthcare professional, the results will be delivered within 24 hours through the web-based portal.