 

Getlink Shuttle Traffic for October 2020

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

 

Oct 20

Oct 19

Change

Jan-Oct 2020

Jan-Oct

2019

Change

Truck Shuttles

Trucks

142,542

153,600

-7%

1,174,081

1,342,350

-13%

Passenger Shuttles

Passenger vehicles*

92,458

205,371

-55%

1,275,772

2,276,721

-44%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, campers and coaches.

In October 2020, Le Shuttle Freight saw traffic at pre-COVID levels with 142,542 trucks carried. This strong performance is down 7% compared to the record traffic of October 2019 which benefitted from a stockpiling effect due to Brexit expected on 31 October 2019. Since 1st January 2020, almost 1.2 million trucks have crossed the Channel on our Shuttles.

In October 2020, Le Shuttle transported 92,458 tourist vehicles, strongly impacted by travel restrictions put in place by the UK and other European governments. However, the level of traffic remains stronger than that of our competitors thanks to the competitive advantage of Le Shuttle, especially in terms of health, which offers a contactless journey from start to finish. Since the beginning of the year, nearly 1.3 million tourist vehicles have crossed the Channel on our Shuttles.

November traffic figures will be published on Monday 7 December before the markets open.

