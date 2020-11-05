 

Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

SWEDBANK AB

  • End of Stabilisation Notice
  • Swedbank AB
  • 5 November 2020 

AB Ignitis grupė

Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 6 October 2020, Swedbank AB (contact: Jonas Kvedaravičius, telephone: +370 68695203) acting as the stabilisation manager in connection with the initial public offering of shares in AB Ignitis grupė hereby gives notice that the following stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3.2.(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) were carried out during the stabilising period from 6 October 2020 until 5 November 2020 in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.  

Issuer: AB Ignitis grupė
Securities: GDRs: 13,680,611
Ordinary Shares: 6,319,389
Offering Size: EUR 450m
Offer Price: EUR 22.50 per Ordinary Share and per GDR
Market: Nasdaq Vilnius
Ticker: IGN1L LH
Stabilisation manager: Swedbank AB  

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Quantity (Shares) Lowest Price Highest Price Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue
7 October 2020 166 106 21.60 22.50 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
 
8 October 2020 172 471 22.10 22.32 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
 
9 October 2020 5 289 22.08 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius
