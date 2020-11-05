Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.11.2020, 08:00 | 35 | 0 | 0 05.11.2020, 08:00 | Press Release 5 November 2020 Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020 July – September in Summary Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK - (-).

Result for the period amounted to KSEK -22,244 (-29,643).

Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -0.24 (-0.32).

Immunicum presented updated corporate and clinical development strategy.

Immunicum presented preclinical data supporting the combination of ilixadencel with cancer therapies and immunotherapies including anti-VEGF, anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 at the 2020 Virtual ESMO Congress.

Immunicum announced the appointment of Sven Rohmann as Chief Executive Officer.

Immunicum announced update on survival data in Phase II MERECA trial evaluating ilixadencel in combination with Sutent (sunitinib). COVID-19 To date, Immunicum has not experienced any major impact to its operations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For further information, go to the risk section on page 12. Significant Events After End of Period On October 6, 2020, Immunicum announced the last safety and enrollment update for the ongoing Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial. As of October 6, 15 patients were enrolled in the study and ilixadencel maintained a favorable safety profile. The Dose Escalation Committee (DEC) confirmed there were no dose limiting toxicities. Financial Summary Jul - Sep Jan - Sep Full year KSEK unless otherwise stated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Operating profit/loss -21,650 -29,643 -80,671 -91,993 -132,324 Net profit/loss -22,244 -29,643 -80,368 -92,004 -134,016 Earnings per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.24 -0.32 -0.87 -1.00 -1.46 Cash 197,603 334,088 197,603 334,088 296,811 Shareholders’ equity 192,402 314,793 192,402 314,793 272,781 Number of employees 10 12 11 11 11 Seite 1 von 3 Seite 2 ► Immunicum Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de







