 

Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020

5 November 2020

Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020

July – September in Summary

  • Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK - (-).
  • Result for the period amounted to KSEK -22,244 (-29,643).
  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -0.24 (-0.32).
  • Immunicum presented updated corporate and clinical development strategy.
  • Immunicum presented preclinical data supporting the combination of ilixadencel with cancer therapies and immunotherapies including anti-VEGF, anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 at the 2020 Virtual ESMO Congress.
  • Immunicum announced the appointment of Sven Rohmann as Chief Executive Officer.
  • Immunicum announced update on survival data in Phase II MERECA trial evaluating ilixadencel in combination with Sutent (sunitinib).

COVID-19

  • To date, Immunicum has not experienced any major impact to its operations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For further information, go to the risk section on page 12.

Significant Events After End of Period

  • On October 6, 2020, Immunicum announced the last safety and enrollment update for the ongoing Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial. As of October 6, 15 patients were enrolled in the study and ilixadencel maintained a favorable safety profile. The Dose Escalation Committee (DEC) confirmed there were no dose limiting toxicities.

Financial Summary

  Jul - Sep Jan - Sep Full year
KSEK unless otherwise stated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019
Operating profit/loss -21,650 -29,643 -80,671 -91,993 -132,324
Net profit/loss -22,244 -29,643 -80,368 -92,004 -134,016
Earnings per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.24 -0.32 -0.87 -1.00 -1.46
Cash 197,603 334,088 197,603 334,088 296,811
Shareholders’ equity 192,402 314,793 192,402 314,793 272,781
Number of employees 10 12 11 11 11

