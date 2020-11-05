Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.11.2020, 08:00 | 35 | 0 |
Press Release
5 November 2020
Immunicum AB (publ) Interim Report January – September 2020
July – September in Summary
- Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK - (-).
- Result for the period amounted to KSEK -22,244 (-29,643).
- Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -0.24 (-0.32).
- Immunicum presented updated corporate and clinical development strategy.
- Immunicum presented preclinical data supporting the combination of ilixadencel with cancer therapies and immunotherapies including anti-VEGF, anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 at the 2020 Virtual ESMO Congress.
- Immunicum announced the appointment of Sven Rohmann as Chief Executive Officer.
- Immunicum announced update on survival data in Phase II MERECA trial evaluating ilixadencel in combination with Sutent (sunitinib).
COVID-19
- To date, Immunicum has not experienced any major impact to its operations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For further information, go to the risk section on page 12.
Significant Events After End of Period
- On October 6, 2020, Immunicum announced the last safety and enrollment update for the ongoing Phase Ib/II ILIAD combination trial. As of October 6, 15 patients were enrolled in the study and ilixadencel maintained a favorable safety profile. The Dose Escalation Committee (DEC) confirmed there were no dose limiting toxicities.
Financial Summary
|Jul - Sep
|Jan - Sep
|Full year
|KSEK unless otherwise stated
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Operating profit/loss
|-21,650
|-29,643
|-80,671
|-91,993
|-132,324
|Net profit/loss
|-22,244
|-29,643
|-80,368
|-92,004
|-134,016
|Earnings per share, before and after dilution (SEK)
|-0.24
|-0.32
|-0.87
|-1.00
|-1.46
|Cash
|197,603
|334,088
|197,603
|334,088
|296,811
|Shareholders’ equity
|192,402
|314,793
|192,402
|314,793
|272,781
|Number of employees
|10
|12
|11
|11
|11
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0