Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – September 30, 2020

Message from the CEO

IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), and to improve so-called "feeding tolerance" in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains Lactobacillus reuteri as an active ingredient, which is a human bacterial strain found naturally in breast milk.

This message from the CEO is written during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic which has been ongoing for almost nine months. The pandemic not only affects our work at IBT but of course also the staff at the hospitals where our study is ongoing. Right now, in November 2020, it seems as if the hospitals now again have to care for more COVID-19 patients compared to just a couple of months ago. As the development of the pandemic is difficult to assess, it is equally difficult to predict how it will affect IBT's timelines. I would like to mention again that our study is not dependent on “normal” hospital or doctor visits, as the infants we recruit are already in the intensive care units independent of our study. This is important as many hospitals have now introduced restrictions for non-essential visitors.