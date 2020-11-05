Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – September 30, 2020
Message from the CEO
IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), and to improve so-called "feeding tolerance" in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains Lactobacillus reuteri as an active ingredient, which is a human bacterial strain found naturally in breast milk.
This message from the CEO is written during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic which has been ongoing for almost nine months. The pandemic not only affects our work at IBT but of course also the staff at the hospitals where our study is ongoing. Right now, in November 2020, it seems as if the hospitals now again have to care for more COVID-19 patients compared to just a couple of months ago. As the development of the pandemic is difficult to assess, it is equally difficult to predict how it will affect IBT's timelines. I would like to mention again that our study is not dependent on “normal” hospital or doctor visits, as the infants we recruit are already in the intensive care units independent of our study. This is important as many hospitals have now introduced restrictions for non-essential visitors.
As I mentioned earlier, we have managed to change our way of working in order to ensure the quality of our study by, amongst other things, carrying out so-called virtual monitoring and providing the study drug to all recruiting hospitals despite the ongoing COVID pandemic. We have previously communicated that in order to increase the recruitment rate, we have applied to start our clinical study in four more European countries, Poland, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. During the third quarter, we have received trial permits in Poland while we are still working on Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. At the time of writing, we have 101 contracted hospitals, of which 62 are activated and may include patients. During the third quarter, we have managed to open more hospitals compared to the previous quarter when we had 76 contracted and 55 activated. Our goal of completing the ongoing Phase III study in 2021 will most likely not be achieved in the face of the continuing pandemic and its effects on patient recruitment. However, it is important to emphasize that IBT's cash is sufficient for the completion of the ongoing phase III study, even if it takes longer than we would like.
0 Kommentare