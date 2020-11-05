 

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 08:00  |  53   |   |   

Message from the CEO

IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), and to improve so-called "feeding tolerance" in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains Lactobacillus reuteri as an active ingredient, which is a human bacterial strain found naturally in breast milk. 

This message from the CEO is written during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic which has been ongoing for almost nine months. The pandemic not only affects our work at IBT but of course also the staff at the hospitals where our study is ongoing. Right now, in November 2020, it seems as if the hospitals now again have to care for more COVID-19 patients compared to just a couple of months ago. As the development of the pandemic is difficult to assess, it is equally difficult to predict how it will affect IBT's timelines. I would like to mention again that our study is not dependent on “normal” hospital or doctor visits, as the infants we recruit are already in the intensive care units independent of our study. This is important as many hospitals have now introduced restrictions for non-essential visitors.

As I mentioned earlier, we have managed to change our way of working in order to ensure the quality of our study by, amongst other things, carrying out so-called virtual monitoring and providing the study drug to all recruiting hospitals despite the ongoing COVID pandemic. We have previously communicated that in order to increase the recruitment rate, we have applied to start our clinical study in four more European countries, Poland, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. During the third quarter, we have received trial permits in Poland while we are still working on Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. At the time of writing, we have 101 contracted hospitals, of which 62 are activated and may include patients. During the third quarter, we have managed to open more hospitals compared to the previous quarter when we had 76 contracted and 55 activated. Our goal of completing the ongoing Phase III study in 2021 will most likely not be achieved in the face of the continuing pandemic and its effects on patient recruitment. However, it is important to emphasize that IBT's cash is sufficient for the completion of the ongoing phase III study, even if it takes longer than we would like.

Seite 1 von 4
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim Management Statement, January 1 – September 30, 2020 Message from the CEO IBT is currently developing its lead drug candidate IBP-9414 to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), and to improve so-called "feeding tolerance" in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains Lactobacillus reuteri as an active …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...